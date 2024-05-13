Eastside Distilling Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00 pm ET Monday May 13, 2024

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisanal products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Craft digitally printed a quarter-record 4.8 million cans representing a +320% increase over the prior year





Both operating segments made improvements in the quarter over the prior year excluding barrel sales at Spirits





Company decreased operating costs over $0.6 million

Financial Results

Gross sales for the three months ending March 31, 2024 decreased to $2.5 million from $2.9 million for the three months ending March 31, 2023. Higher digital printing sales were offset by lower mobile canning and spirits sales. Spirits sales fell due primarily to the Company's bulk sale of 250 barrels for gross proceeds of $0.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the three months ending March 31, 2024 decreased to $0.2 million from $0.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2023. Consolidated gross margin was 8% and 22% for the three months ending March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Craft C+P gross margin increased due to higher printed can volumes. Spirits gross margin decreased due to gross profit of $0.5 million from bulk sales of barrels during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operating costs for the three months ending March 31, 2024 decreased to $0.2 million from $0.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2023 primarily due to decreased headcount and lower professional fees and sponsorship costs. The Company continues its broad restructuring in spirits as it realigns investment focusing on the most profitable spirits brands and regions.

Net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2024 decreased to $1.3 million from $1.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2023. The Company reported improved EBITDA of $(0.7) million and $(0.9) million for the three months ending March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Craft's EBITDA loss improved to $(0.3) million. Spirits reported EBITDA of $(0.1) million in the quarter. (See description of EBITDA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The final table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, May 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls .

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code #10189029. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for highest quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning, co-packing and digital can printing businesses.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors .

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 Dollars in thousands, except share and per share





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023





(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets:















Cash

$ 336



$ 403

Trade receivables, net



673





559

Inventories



3,189





3,212

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



498





363

Total current assets



4,696





4,537

Property and equipment, net



4,571





4,768

Right-of-use assets



2,388





2,602

Intangible assets, net



4,902





5,005

Other assets, net



465





568

Total Assets

$ 17,022



$ 17,480



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,392



$ 2,076

Accrued liabilities



739





575

Deferred revenue



66





88

Current portion of secured credit facilities, related party



2,680





-

Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs



364





-

Current portion of notes payable



8,079





486

Current portion of notes payable, related party



92





92

Current portion of lease liabilities



903





888

Other current liability, related party



587





-

Total current liabilities



15,902





4,205

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



1,596





1,824

Secured credit facilities, related party



-





2,700

Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs



-





342

Notes payable, net of current portion



-





7,556

Total liabilities



17,498





16,627



















Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; and 1,707,751

shares and 1,705,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500,000 Series B shares issued and outstanding as of

both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 240,000 shares authorized; 200,000 Series C shares issued and outstanding as of both

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



83,561





83,559

Accumulated deficit



(84,037)





(82,706)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(476)





853

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

$ 17,022



$ 17,480



Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations:





2024



2023















Sales

$ 2,487



$ 2,879

Less customer programs and excise taxes



76





26

Net sales



2,411





2,853

Cost of sales



2,225





2,212

Gross profit



186





641

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing expenses



251





511

General and administrative expenses



1,105





1,364

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(120)





6

Total operating expenses



1,236





1,881

Loss from operations



(1,050)





(1,240)

Other income (expense), net















Interest expense



(248)





(329)

Other income (expense)



5





(29)

Total other expense, net



(243)





(358)

Loss before income taxes



(1,293)





(1,598)

Provision for income taxes



-





-

Net loss



(1,293)





(1,598)

Preferred stock dividends



(38)





(38)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (1,331)



$ (1,636)



















Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$ (0.78)



$ (2.00)

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



1,706





824



Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Segments:

(Dollars in thousands)

2024



2023

Craft C+P















Sales

$ 1,849



$ 1,456

Net sales



1,814





1,477

Cost of sales



1,765





1,578

Gross profit



49





(101)

Total operating expenses



638





749

Net loss



(590)





(884)

Gross margin



3 %



-7 %

















Interest expense

$ -



$ 4

Depreciation and amortization



270





368

Significant noncash items:















(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(120)





6



















Spirits















Sales

$ 638



$ 1,423

Net sales



597





1,376

Cost of sales



460





634

Gross profit



137





742

Total operating expenses



234





522

Net income (loss)



(92)





221

Gross margin



23 %



54 %

















Depreciation and amortization

$ 36



$ 39



















Corporate















Total operating expenses

$ 364



$ 610

Net loss



(611)





(935)



















Interest expense

$ 248



$ 325



















Significant noncash items:















Stock compensation



67





111



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Net loss

$ (1,293)



$ (1,598)

Add:















Interest expense



248





329

Depreciation and amortization



306





407

EBITDA



(739)





(862)

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(120)





6

Stock compensation



67





111

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (792)



$ (745)



SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.