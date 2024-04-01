Eastside Distilling Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 am ET Tuesday, April 2, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisanal products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported fourth quarter and year end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Craft digitally printed a record 14.1 million cans in 2023

Company expecting record can printing in the first quarter of 2024 of over 4.7 million cans; an 88% increase year over year

Spirits operating losses improved by 74% and expects continued improvement in the first quarter of 2024

"The Company finished the year with substantially improved results in both businesses, most notably in our Spirits business," said Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO. "In addition, we are excited to report we expect record digital can printing results in the first quarter—we are off to a great start."

Financial Results

Gross sales for the three months ending December 31, 2023 decreased to $2.1 million from $2.4 million for the three months ending December 31, 2022, as both mobile canning and spirits sales were down, offset by an increase in digital can printing. Year over year results are not directly compatible given the large sales of bulk spirits in 2022.

Gross profit for both the three months ending December 31, 2023 and 2022 was flat at $(0.1) million. Gross margin was (6)% for both the three months ending December 31, 2023 and 2022. Spirits margins increased as the Company has focused on profitable segments.

Operating costs for the three months ending December 31, 2023 decreased to $1.4 million from $1.8 million for the three months ending December 31, 2022 primarily due to decreased headcount, professional fees and sponsorship costs. The Company has undertaken a broad restructuring in spirits which has lowered sales and realigned investment to focus on the most profitable spirits brands and regions.

Net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2023 decreased to $2.1 million from $9.7 million, which included $0.4 million and $7.5 million resulting from an impairment loss during the three months ending December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(1.3) million and $(1.6) million for the three months ending December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (See description of adjusted EBITDA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

During the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company sold 304,305 shares of common stock in at-the-market public placements, with the proceeds used primarily to fund the operations of its digital can printing business.

Reverse Stock Split

The Company effected a 1-for-20 reverse common stock split on May 12, 2023. All share quantities and per share information in this earnings release have been adjusted to give effect to this reverse stock split.

The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The final table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors .

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 and 2022 Dollars in thousands, except share and per share





2023



2022

Assets















Current assets:















Cash

$ 403



$ 723

Trade receivables, net



559





836

Inventories



3,212





4,442

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



363





619

Total current assets



4,537





6,620

Property and equipment, net



4,768





5,741

Right-of-use assets



2,602





2,988

Intangible assets, net



5,005





5,758

Other assets, net



568





369

Total Assets

$ 17,480



$ 21,476



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,076



$ 1,728

Accrued liabilities



575





1,509

Deferred revenue



88





18

Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs



-





3,442

Current portion of note payable, related party



92





4,598

Current portion of notes payable



486





-

Current portion of lease liabilities



888





991

Other current liability, related party



-





725

Total current liabilities



4,205





13,011

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



1,824





2,140

Secured credit facilities, related party



2,700





-

Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs



342





-

Note payable, related party



-





92

Notes payable, net of current portion



7,556





7,749

Total liabilities



16,627





22,992



















Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000 shares and 1,750,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 1,705,987 and 809,963 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500,000 Series B shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2023 and 2022



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 240,000 shares authorized; 200,000 Series C shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022



-





-



















Additional paid-in capital



83,559





73,505

Accumulated deficit



(82,706)





(75,021)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



853





(1,516)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

$ 17,480



$ 21,476



Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Consolidated Statements of Operations:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























Sales

$ 2,081



$ 2,360



$ 10,798



$ 14,327

Less customer programs and excise taxes



79





51





299





444

Net sales



2,002





2,309





10,499





13,883

Cost of sales



2,120





2,457





9,438





11,442

Gross profit



(118)





(148)





1,061





2,441

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing expenses



338





547





1,599





2,625

General and administrative expenses



1,256





1,291





4,646





6,407

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and

equipment



(196)





(43)





(364)





58

Total operating expenses



1,398





1,795





5,881





9,090

Loss from operations



(1,516)





(1,943)





(4,820)





(6,649)

Other income (expense), net































Interest expense



(246)





(240)





(1,108)





(2,216)

Impairment loss



(364)





(7,453)





(364)





(7,453)

Loss on debt to equity conversion



-





-





(1,321)





-

Other income



(12)





(73)





78





52

Total other income (expense), net



(622)





(7,766)





(2,715)





(9,617)

Loss before income taxes



(2,138)





(9,709)





(7,535)





(16,266)

Provision for income taxes



-





-





-





-

Net loss



(2,138)





(9,709)





(7, 535)





(16,266)

Preferred stock dividends



(37)





(37)





(150)





(150)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (2,175)



$ (9,746)



$ (7,685)



$ (16,416)



































Basic net loss per common share

$ (1.39)



$ (12.42)



$ (7.04)



$ (21.40)

Basic weighted average common shares

outstanding



1,570





785





1,091





767



Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Segments:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Craft C+P































Sales

$ 1,180



$ 1,245



$ 6,817



$ 5,626

Net sales



1,154





1,245





6,712





5,526

Cost of sales



1,451





1,532





6,829





6,341

Gross profit



(297)





(287)





(117)





(815)

Total operating expenses



624





468





2,637





3,494

Net loss

$ (937)



$ (763)



$ (2,749)



$ (4,249)

Gross margin



-26 %





-23 %





-2 %





-15 %



































Spirits































Sales

$ 901



$ 1,115



$ 3,981



$ 8,701

Net sales



848





1,064





3,787





8,357

Cost of sales



669





925





2,609





5,101

Gross profit



179





139





1,178





3,256

Total operating expenses



293





569





1,476





2,532

Impairment loss



364





7,453





364





7,453

Net loss

$ (474)



$ (7,960)



$ (601)



$ (6,781)

Gross margin



21 %





13 %





31 %





39 %



































Corporate































Total operating expenses

$ 481



$ 758



$ 1,768



$ 3,064

Loss on debt to equity conversion



-





-





1,321





-

Net loss

$ (727)



$ (986)



$ (4,185)



$ (5,236)



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,







2023





2022





2023





2022

Net loss

$ (2,138)



$ (9,709)



$ (7,535)



$ (16,266)

Add:































Interest expense



246





240





1,108





2,216

Depreciation and amortization



234





416





1,356





1,520

EBITDA



(1,658)





(9,053)





(5,071)





(12,530)

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and

equipment



(196)





(43)





(364)





58

Loss on debt to equity conversion



-





-





1,321





-

Impairment loss



364





7,453





364





7,453

Stock compensation



148





17





246





663

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,342)



$ (1,626)



$ (3,504)



$ $(4,356)

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.