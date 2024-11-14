Eastside Distilling Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00 pm ET Thursday November 14, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a holding company for Bridgetown Spirits Corp., a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and for Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Beeline"), a recently acquired pioneering mortgage technology company that operates an end-to-end, all-digital, AI-enhanced platform for homeowners and property investors, reported third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024.

In the Company's financial results and the discussion below, Craft Canning + Printing ("Craft C+P"), a subsidiary of the Company until October 7, 2024, which provides printing services to the craft canning industry in the Pacific Northwest, is classified as "assets held for sale," as the Company transferred its interest in Craft C+P on October 7, 2024. In addition, the financial results and discussion below do not include Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc., as it did not become a subsidiary of the Company until October 7, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Spirits segment (excluding corporate expenses) achieved positive EBITDA and net income for the third quarter 2024.





Spirits sales increased 14% from the second quarter of 2024.





Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the Company entered into an asset sale and debt exchange in which it disposed of Craft C+P in settlement of debt.





Immediately subsequent to the closing of the asset sale and debt exchange, Beeline merged into a subsidiary of Eastside. (See press release dated October 7, 2024 .)

On September 4, 2024, the Company and Craft C+P, entered into a Debt Exchange Agreement (the "Debt Agreement"), which closed on October 7, 2024, resulting in the assignment by the Company of 720 barrels of spirits to Craft C+P, followed by the merger of Craft C+P into a limited liability company owned by certain creditors of the Company who, in exchange for Craft C+P, released the Company from $6.6 million of debt and surrendered Eastside preferred stock with a book value of $1.2 million. Given that the effect of the Debt Agreement meets all the initial criteria of ASC Topic 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements – Discontinued Operations for the classification of held for sale, the assets, liabilities, and operating results of Craft C+P have been classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The consolidated financial statements for the prior periods have been adjusted to reflect comparable information.

Subsequent to the execution of the Debt Agreement, the Company organized a subsidiary named "Bridgetown Spirits Corp." ("Bridgetown") and assigned to Bridgetown the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing spirits. The following discussion included in the Financial Results reflects the Bridgetown and Corporate segments.

Financial Results

The following information includes Bridgetown and Corporate segments and excludes Craft C+P.

Gross sales for both the three months ending September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $0.8 million. During the three months ending September 30, 2024, Bridgetown sold 5,868 cases compared to 6,849 cases in the prior year and sold 65 barrels for gross proceeds of $0.1 million.

Gross profit for both the three months ending September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $0.2 million. Gross margin was 26% and 21% for the three months ending September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, increasing due to bulk spirits sales and continued cost savings initiatives that began in 2023 and continued into 2024.

Operating costs for the three months ending September 30, 2024 increased to $0.7 million from $0.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2023 primarily due to higher professional fees incurred in connection with the Debt Agreement and the Beeline merger.

Net loss for the three months ending September 30, 2024 decreased to $1.4 million from $2.2 million for the three months ending September 30, 2023. The Company's results for the 2023 period were burdened by a $1.3 million expense resulting from the conversion of debt to equity during the three months ending September 30, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The final table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors .

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share)





September 30,

2024



December 31,

2023





(unaudited)







Assets















Current assets:















Cash



$310





$306

Trade receivables, net



105





163

Inventories



1,793





2,686

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



176





113

Current assets held for sale



2,640





1,269

Total current assets



5,024





4,537

Property and equipment, net



112





169

Right-of-use assets



430





680

Intangible assets, net



4,178





4,178

Other assets, net



182





247

Non-current assets held for sale



6,298





7,669

Total Assets



$ 16,224





$ 17,480



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$ 1,388





$ 1,062

Accrued liabilities



418





465

Current portion of secured credit facilities, related party



3,447





-

Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance

costs



728





-

Current portion of notes payable



8,155





486

Current portion of notes payable, related party



92





92

Current portion of lease liabilities



191





223

Other current liability, related party



85





-

Current liabilities held for sale



3,124





1,877

Total current liabilities



17,628





4,205

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



213





458

Secured credit facilities, related party



-





2,700

Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs



-





342

Notes payable, net of current portion



-





7,556

Non-current liabilities held for sale



843





1,366

Total liabilities



18,684





16,627



















Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as

of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; and 3,140,625

shares and 1,705,987 shares issued and outstanding as of September

30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

2,500,000 Series B shares issued and outstanding as of both

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



-





-

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 240,000 shares authorized;

117,586 Series C shares and 200,000 Series C shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



84,499





83,559

Accumulated deficit



(86,959)





(82,706)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(2,460)





853

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)



$ 16,224





$ 17,480



Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months EndedSeptember

30,



2024



2023



2024



2023























Sales



$ 783





$849





$2,106





$3,080 Less customer programs and excise taxes



23





43





129





141 Net sales



760





806





1,977





2,939 Cost of sales



560





638





1,476





1,940 Gross profit



200





168





501





999 Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing expenses



218





303





699





1,180 General and administrative expenses



435





172





1,149





1,287 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and

equipment



(1)





-





(1)





3 Total operating expenses



652





475





1,847





2,470 Loss from operations



(452)





(307)





(1,346)





(1,471) Other income (expense), net





























Interest expense



(409)





(203)





(965)





(850) Loss on debt to equity conversion



-





(1,321)





-





(1,321) Other income



33





25





37





57 Total other income (expense), net



(376)





(1,499)





(928)





(2,114) Loss before income taxes



(828)





(1,806)





(2,274)





(3,585) Provision for income taxes



-





-





-





- Net loss from continuing operations



(828)





(1,806)





(2,274)





(3,585) Net loss from discontinued operations



(531)





(350)





(1,866)





(1,812) Net loss



(1,359)





(2,156)





(4,140)





(5,397) Preferred stock dividends



(38)





(38)





(113)





(113) Net loss attributable to common

shareholders



$(1,397)





$ (2,194)





$(4,253)





$(5,510)































Basic net loss per common share



$(0.66)





$ (2.00)





$(2.28)





$(5.93) Basic weighted average common shares

outstanding



2,116





1,097





1,862





929

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Segments:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance

2024 2023 Variance Bridgetown













Sales $ 783 $849 $(66)

$ 2,106 $ 3,080 $ (974) Net sales 760 806 (46)

1,977 2,939 (962) Cost of sales 560 638 (78)

1,476 1,940 (464) Gross profit 200 168 32

501 999 (498) Total operating expenses 217 303 (86)

698 1,183 (485) Net income (loss) $ 18 $(110) $128

$(162) $(130) $ (32) Gross margin 26 % 21 % 5 %

25 % 34 % -9 %















Corporate













Total operating expenses $435 $172 $ 263

$ 1,149 $ 1,287 $(138) Net loss $(846) $ (1,696) $850

$(2,112) $(3,455) $1,343

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:









Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net loss



$ (828)





$ (1,806)





$(2,274)





$(3,585)

Add:































Interest expense



409





203





965





850

Depreciation and amortization



31





38





99





114

EBITDA



(388)





(1,565)





(1,210)





(2,621)

Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(1)





-





(1)





3

Loss on debt to equity conversion



-





1,321





-





1,321

Stock compensation



-





(68)





-





98

Adjusted EBITDA



$(389)





$(312)





$(1,211)





$(1,199)



