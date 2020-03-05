Eastside Distilling to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Firestone, will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:30 pm PT (3:30 pm ET). The event is being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Eastside will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their ROTH representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or [email protected].

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is known for its award-winning brands, including Redneck Riviera Whiskeys, Azuñia Tequila, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, Burnside Bourbons, Portland Potato Vodkas, and other Oregon brands. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to anticipated revenues, our strategic focus, and expected financial performance and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

