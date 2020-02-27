Eastside Distilling's Azuñia Tequila Brand Wins Distillery of the Year Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling's (NASDAQ: EAST) Azuñia tequila brand's distillery won two significant awards. Azuñia's Rancho Miravalle family-owned-and-operated farm and distillery located in Amatitán, Mexico, which exclusively makes and exports Azuñia's tequila lineup, was awarded as the Organic Distillery of the year for 2019 at The New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). Also, the brand has been recognized by peers and competitors in Mexico as the National Museum of Tequila's Distillery of the Year for 2019, awarded by the International College of Master Distillers – one of the highest honors a tequila maker can win in Mexico.

"We are proud to award the Azuñia Tequila distillery the NYISC Organic Distillery of the Year," said Adam Levy, the founder of NYISC. "Their tequila stands out in a crowded environment within the industry and with spirits judges, and their commitment to being organic-only raises the bar for tequila consumers."

The Organic Tequila Distillery of the Year medal, awarded by The National Museum of Tequila in Tequila, Mexico, recognizes excellence in farming and authenticity in the process. Azuñia is one of the few sustainable tequilas on the market made with USDA and Bioagricert Organic, 100% pure Weber Blue agave, and does not use a diffuser, nor add sugar, flavorings or other artificial additives during the production process.

Azuñia's artisanal tequila-making method is unique as it uses open-air fermentation, rather than rushing the process through the usage of commercial yeasts. In all, from planting to bottling, it takes 7-10 years to create the smooth, premium, and authentic tequila, recently named "World's Best Reposado Tequila" by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"Being an organic distillery is a way of life for us, and we know that being organic helps us assure our customers that our product is grown and harvested responsibly and all-natural," said Salvador Rivera Cardona, Azuñia's master distiller. "Our hand-crafted process ensures that we are making the best tequila possible, and all we export is Azuñia.

Eastside's Azuñia Tequila is currently transitioning from an on-premise brand to a new entry into Eastside Distilling's national off-premise distribution network. Azuñia joins Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Hue Hue Coffee Rum, and Burnside Bourbon, in the national platform with distributor partnerships with Young's Market Company, RNDC, Breakthru Beverage and MS Walker, among others.

Wholesalers will promote and sell Azuñia Blanco, recently honored with Double Gold at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition; Azuñia Reposado, which added to its "World's Best" designation with Gold at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition; Azuñia Añejo which took home the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge Chairman's Trophy in 2019; and Azuñia Black, 2-Year Extra Aged Private Reserve Añejo, earning 93 points from Wine Enthusiast.

