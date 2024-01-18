EASTSIDE GOLF ANNOUNCES KEY INVESTMENT FROM EP GOLF VENTURES, AN INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ELYSIAN PARK VENTURES AND THE PGA OF AMERICA

The Lifestyle Golf Brand is Committed to Transforming Global Perception of Golf While Continuing to Expand to New Audiences

NEW YORK and FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Golf, the lifestyle golf brand dedicated to driving change and creating a more culturally relevant point of view of the game, announced it has closed a seed round led by EP Golf Ventures, an investment partnership between the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group. The investment from EP Golf Ventures will accelerate Eastside Golf's growth as it launches new product lines and will support its efforts to use fashion to change the cultural conversation around golf, creating new entry points to the game for young athletes and emerging professionals.

Founded in 2019 by former Morehouse College golf teammates Olajuwon Ajanaku and PGA of America Golf Professional Earl Cooper, Eastside Golf has transformed public perceptions of golf through its apparel line, which has been embraced by golf professionals, celebrities, fashion influencers and professional athletes alike.

"Earl and Olajuwon have done what no one has been able to do before – create a brand rooted in golf that resonates outside of the sport to bring in new audiences to the game. Not only are they masters at capturing the cultural zeitgeist, but they have also developed an innovative business which we believe has the capacity for immense growth," said Jay Adya, Managing Partner, Elysian Park Ventures and EP Golf Ventures.

"Eastside Golf has developed a culturally relevant brand that is bringing a new audience into golf and helping to usher in a new future of the game," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "Earl and Olajuwon have a unique combination of creativity, deep roots in golf and an ability to organically tap into the cultural conversation. The PGA of America is deeply committed to investing in the evolution of the modern golf culture and inviting and cultivating a broader participation in golf. We look forward to supporting Eastside Golf's continued efforts to make the game more welcoming to everyone who wants to play or be involved."

In the past two years, Eastside Golf has experienced an extraordinary 600% year-over-year growth. This year, Eastside Golf will launch new lines, including wholesale and women's apparel, and host new golf events, doubling the amount of pop-ups in major markets, including its second-annual Eastside Golf Invitational during New York Fashion Week. Eastside Golf will debut their highly anticipated Spring Forward collection at their first-ever booth at this year's PGA Show in Orlando, Fla. from January 24th - 26th.

Additionally, Eastside Golf will support five Community Golf Days in Augusta, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., Detroit, Mich., Memphis, Tenn., and Atlanta, Ga., to bring new players to their local courses to play, connect with others and experience the fun of the game at no cost.

"Our goal in creating Eastside Golf is to show people that you can be yourself and you don't need to look a certain way to play the game," said Earl Cooper, PGA, co-founder of Eastside Golf. "The future of the game exists outside of the golf industry. We've been able to tap into the culture to change the perception of the sport and grow the game for future generations. As a PGA of America Golf Professional, I'm especially honored to have the support of EP Golf Ventures as we enter into our next chapter."

"The goal with Eastside Golf is to change how people around the world view the sport," added Eastside Golf Co-Founder Olajuwon Ajanaku. "Our logo is not what you'd expect from a traditional apparel line rooted in golf — a Black man wearing jeans, a sweatshirt and gold rope chain, swinging a club. And that's the goal. We want to inspire confidence but also promote authenticity by showing that everyone can enjoy the game of golf, no matter who you are."

The company's apparel is beloved by athletes and tastemakers including NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL great Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled, and former President Barack Obama, among many others. Its success is further underscored by notable relationships with global brands including seven collaborations with Jordan Brand, and strategic partnerships and licensing deals with major entities such as the NBA, MLB, and Mercedes Benz. Eastside Golf was profiled in Hulu's "Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game," a six-episode docuseries on how Ajanaku and Cooper are driving social and cultural change in golf. Eastside Golf is deeply committed to supporting and spotlighting HBCU golf and has donated a cumulative $150K to support the Morehouse College golf team.

About Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf was founded on June 1st, 2019, and has quickly grown into a brand that has shifted the culture of golf on and off the course. The mission of Eastside Golf is to be the lifestyle brand customers deserve — forging new paths and breaking barriers by designing and curating classic lifestyle wear of the highest quality so every customer can authentically express themselves in comfortable luxury. Eastside Golf's community outreach and golf education aims to connect young professionals and non-golfers with education, resources, and encouragement to love the game. Learn more at eastsidegolf.com , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, through @EastsideGolf.

About EP Golf Ventures

EP Golf Ventures is a strategic investment partnership between the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures designed to support innovation in the golf industry and create opportunities for the PGA of America Golf Professional. EP Golf Ventures invests in businesses and entrepreneurs focused on coaching and training; health, wellness and performance science; hospitality; facility management; retail and agriculture.

About Elysian Park Ventures

Elysian Park is a global investment platform dedicated to building the future of sports. Created by the ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Elysian Park invests at the intersection of sports, health, culture, commerce, and technology. Elysian Park works with companies across stages from seed to growth to provide perspective, relationships, capital and exclusive strategic resources including the Trailblazer Venture Studio, Global Sports Venture Studio, Robin, Fitt Insider, and EP Golf Ventures in partnership with PGA of America, among others. Learn more at elysianpark.ventures .

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

