Eastside Golf Enters Women's Market, Launches Women's Line

Eastside Golf launches first women's line

Inspired by the strength, versatility and unapologetic authenticity embodied by women on and off the course, the 20+ piece collection honors the power of female golfers at every stage in their journey, and celebrates progress and new opportunities for everyone in the game. Crafted with the diverse needs of seasoned players, youthful enthusiasts and newcomers in mind, Eastside Golf's women's collection was created on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation. Central to the vision is a commitment to performance and body versatility, ensuring that each silhouette is purposefully engineered by an all-female design team.

Pieces from the collection are equally at home on and off the course, including signature items such as a two-piece tracksuit; banded crop tees; jumpsuit; and pique polos, skorts and dresses, which all feature Eastside Golf's script or swingman logo. The collection is marked by Eastside Golf's meticulous attention to detail, showcasing the thoughtfulness in the design process to create pieces that support both fashion and function. Hats are designed to be comfortable for a variety of hair styles and textures, and feature a satin lining to protect hair. Many pieces have functional hidden pockets, perfect for tees, golf balls, valuables, sunglasses and keys - offering functionality without impacting the lines of the clothing.

"Since our early days, we've had women purchasing Eastside Golf items for themselves, and asking us when we'd be entering the women's category. But we didn't want to 'shrink and pink' our existing products; we wanted to create something authentic and considered. This is why we dedicated additional resources to bringing on designers with extensive expertise in women's apparel to create items that are both fashionable and functional, and equally at home on the street or in the clubhouse. We have had our eye on entering the women's category for a long time, and we are thrilled to bring this to life in our first collection," said Olajuwon Ajanaku, Eastside Golf Co-Founder and Creative Director.

"As a fashion brand rooted in golf, we are making a brand for golfers and non-golfers alike. Our clothes are designed to feel good both on and off the course," said Earl Cooper, Eastside Golf Co-Founder and CEO. "We are serving women who have, up to this point, not been served by golf apparel brands in the way they deserve - they do not have the clothing options that men do, despite making up a sizeable, and increasing, portion of the golf-playing community. We are incredibly proud of the collection and hope to draw in women who are looking for golf clothing that is not just functional but fashionable, and gives them the confidence to be their authentic selves on and off the course."

The collection will be released in three phases in May, with drops on Thursday, May 9th, Thursday, May 16th and Thursday, May 23rd. Customers can browse and purchase on Eastside Golf's website ( www.eastsidegolf.com ) or through its app.

Launched in 2019, Eastside Golf has established itself as a leader in golf apparel and accessories, leveraging fashion to change the cultural perception and conversation around golf. Eastside Golf has transformed public perceptions of golf through its apparel line which has been embraced by golf professionals, celebrities, fashion influencers, and professional athletes alike. The brand is worn by athletes and tastemakers including NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL greats Patrick Mahomes and Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled and President Barack Obama, among many others. Its success is further underscored by notable relationships with global brands including seven collaborations with Jordan Brand, and strategic partnerships and licensing deals with major entities such as the NBA, MLB, and Mercedes-Benz USA. Eastside Golf is deeply committed to supporting and spotlighting HBCU golf through events and partnerships and has donated a cumulative $300,000 to support the Morehouse College golf team.

About Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf was founded on June 1st, 2019, and has quickly grown into a brand that has shifted the culture of golf on and off the course. The mission of Eastside Golf is to be the lifestyle brand customers deserve — forging new paths and breaking barriers by designing and curating classic lifestyle wear of the highest quality so every customer can authentically express themselves in comfortable luxury. Eastside Golf's community outreach and golf education aims to connect young professionals and non-golfers with education, resources, and encouragement to love the game. Learn more at www.eastsidegolf.com , at Facebook or Instagram and X through @EastsideGolf.

