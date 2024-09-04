EASTSIDE GOLF RELEASES 'EVERYONE'S GAME' FALL COLLECTION, DEBUTS NIKE COLLABORATION

Inspired by Eastside Golf's mission to inspire the culture, promote diversity and stay true to its authentic roots, the Everyone's Game collection celebrates golf's ability to inspire greatness. The collection aims to reach across the traditional golf landscape by positioning golf as a game for everyone to create a more welcoming and diverse sport. It features apparel, accessories and Nike footwear defined by Eastside Golf's signature style, quality craftsmanship, functionality and versatility for pieces that fit on and off the course.

The Everyone's Game collection marks key growth milestones from Eastside Golf, in a record growth year for the company, including:

The brand's first footwear collaboration with Nike and release of a performance golf shoe;

Its first-ever experiential retail pop-up where visitors can see the brand-new collection and be among the first to pre-order the shoes;

The second-annual Eastside Golf Invitational, a golf event driving inclusivity and diversity within the game, and spotlighting golf programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)

First Footwear Collaboration with Nike

A cornerstone of the Everyone's Game collection is the release of two new Eastside Golf x Nike footwear models – the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG', a hybrid non-spiked golf shoe, and the spiked Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, Eastside Golf's first performance shoe. These limited-edition shoes will be available for purchase on October 4th via Eastside Golf's app and later on Nike.com on October 7th.

In a first for golf shoes from Nike, each model comes with a set of three double-sided removable Nike swooshes that can be popped on and off to customize the look of the all-white shoes. The six swoosh colors include maroon and white in a nod to Morehouse College, blue and white to nod to Spelman College, a mirrored swoosh to reflect how you see yourself in the game, a dimpled swoosh nodding to the dimples on a golf ball, a gold swoosh that represents the gold chain in Eastside Golf's swingman logo, and a chenille swoosh reflecting Eastside Golf's signature sweater designs. Each pair of shoes also comes with a pair of gold shoelaces embossed with "Everyone's Game. Be Authentic."

The collaboration with Nike marks a new era in Eastside Golf's relationship with the Nike, Inc. family of brands. In 2021, Eastside Golf made history with the first collaboration on a Jordan Brand golf shoe and has released four collections with the Jordan Brand inclusive of footwear and apparel.

Eastside Golf's First Branded Retail Experience

The Everyone's Game collection will be revealed at Eastside Golf's first-ever experiential retail pop-up in New York City. The pop-up, hosted in partnership with Shopify, will feature exclusive giveaways, events and items, including Eastside Golf-branded Bridgestone golf balls, a collaboration with iconic streetwear brand Paper Planes on the classic New Era 9Fifty snapback, and the opportunity to take home one of 100 pairs of the new Eastside Golf x Nike shoes before they are available to the public. The pop-up will be open from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM daily from September 13 - 15th at 131 Greene St.

Second Annual Eastside Golf Invitational

On Monday, September 16th, Eastside Golf will host its second annual Eastside Golf Invitational at Liberty National Golf Club. The event is centered around driving confidence and authenticity in golf, and communicating that golf is a game for everyone. As part of the celebration, Eastside Golf and its presenting sponsor Mercedes-Benz USA will be making a significant financial contribution to support the Morehouse College golf team. The Invitational marks another milestone in the multi-year partnership between Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA to create and support activations to increase inclusivity in the game, and a mutual effort to support HBCU golf programs.

"Fashion, culture and community are at the heart of everything we do. We are out to change both the cultural conversation around golf and the perception of the sport to reinforce that this is a game where you can show up as your authentic self, no matter who you are or where you come from," said Olajuwon Ajanaku, founder and creative director of Eastside Golf. "The Everyone's Game collection reflects our belief that everyone should feel confident and welcome on the course. This is your game – remember that."

"We are the brand that meets people where they are. Too often, initiatives within the golf industry simply invite people to the game – we're here to do the opposite. We're meeting people in the streets, walking alongside them to the course, and proving that this isn't just talk. We're leading by example with our pop-up in SoHo, culminating in events at the course," said Earl Cooper, co-founder and CEO of Eastside Golf. "No matter where you're from, you can lace up a pair of Eastside Golf x Nike sneakers or wear something from our collection and feel empowered to be your authentic self – both on and off the course. That's why the world's biggest shoe company is working with us. We're scaling, we're making an impact, and we're bringing true change to the game."

Launched in 2019, Eastside Golf is actively transforming perceptions of the game through its apparel which has been embraced by golf professionals, celebrities, fashion influencers, and professional athletes including NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL greats Patrick Mahomes and Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled and President Barack Obama. Its signature swingman logo, a young Black man dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans with a gold chain around his neck and a club in mid-backswing, is a depiction of Ajanaku, and is meant to convey that you can bring your authentic self to the game of golf, with full confidence.

Eastside Golf boasts notable relationships with global brands including Mitchell & Ness, seven collaborations with Jordan Brand, and strategic partnerships and licensing deals with major entities such as the NBA, MLB, and Mercedes-Benz USA. The brand was profiled in Hulu's "Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game," a six-episode docuseries on how Ajanaku and Cooper are driving social and cultural change in golf. As former members of the Morehouse College golf team, Ajanaku and Cooper are deeply committed to supporting and spotlighting HBCU golf through events and partnerships, and have donated a cumulative $250,000 to support the Morehouse College golf team.

About Eastside Golf:

Eastside Golf was founded on June 1st, 2019, and has quickly grown into a brand that has shifted the culture of golf on and off the course. The mission of Eastside Golf is to be the lifestyle brand customers deserve — forging new paths and breaking barriers by designing and curating classic lifestyle wear of the highest quality so every customer can authentically express themselves in comfortable luxury. Eastside Golf's community outreach and golf education aims to connect young professionals and non-golfers with education, resources, and encouragement to love the game. Learn more at www.eastsidegolf.com , at Facebook or Instagram and X through @EastsideGolf.

SOURCE Eastside Golf