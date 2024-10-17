EASTSIDE GOLF RELEASES EVERYONE'S GAME HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Inspired by Eastside Golf's mission to inspire the culture, promote diversity and stay true to its authentic roots, the Everyone's Game collection celebrates golf's ability to inspire greatness. The collection aims to reach across the traditional golf landscape by positioning golf as a game for everyone to create a more welcoming and diverse sport.

"Eastside Golf believes in the philosophy that golf is an amazing game traditionally 'passed down' by family and mentors or 'passed to' by friends. With Everyone's Game as our mantra, our goal is to ensure it is no longer 'passed over' due to a lack of awareness, opportunity, or its ability to connect with our communities," said Olajuwon Ajanaku, founder and creative director of Eastside Golf. "We are excited to launch this collection and work with our friends at Complex for early access to some of our favorite pieces."

"Working with a partner like Complex to launch our Everyone's Game holiday collection is another opportunity to continue to break the mold in how people view golf," said Earl Cooper, co-founder and CEO of Eastside Golf. "By bringing high fashion, culture and authenticity to the game, we're signaling that golf is a game for anyone who wants to be a part of it, in whatever way they want to be a part of it. Whether you're wearing a swingman sweatshirt or tracksuit, our collection fits just as well on the street as they do on the course."

Pieces of the Everyone's Game collection, including the brand's first-ever footwear collaboration with Nike, were previewed at Eastside Golf's first-ever retail experience at Shopify NY during New York Fashion Week in September. Included in the preview were Eastside Golf's first footwear collaboration with Nike, featuring Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG' and Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes. In a first for golf shoes from Nike, each model comes with a set of three double-sided removable Nike swooshes that can be popped on and off to customize the look of the all-white shoes. The shoes are available for preorder on eastsidegolf.com .

About Eastside Golf:

Eastside Golf is actively transforming perceptions of the game through its apparel which has been embraced by golf professionals, celebrities, fashion influencers, and professional athletes including NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL greats Patrick Mahomes and Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled and President Barack Obama. Its signature swingman logo, a young Black man dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans with a gold chain around his neck and a club in mid-backswing, is meant to convey that you can bring your authentic self to the game of golf, with full confidence.

Eastside Golf boasts notable relationships with global brands including Mitchell & Ness, seven collaborations with Jordan Brand, and strategic partnerships and licensing deals with major entities such as the NBA, MLB, Mitchell & Ness, Bridgestone and Mercedes-Benz USA. The brand was profiled in Hulu's "Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game," a six-episode docuseries on how Ajanaku and Cooper are driving social and cultural change in golf.

Eastside Golf's community outreach and golf education aims to connect young professionals and non-golfers with education, resources, and encouragement to love the game. Learn more at www.eastsidegolf.com , at Facebook or Instagram and X through @EastsideGolf.

About Complex

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

