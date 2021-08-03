Eastside Health Network and Arcadia Partner to Improve Value-Based Care Performance with Population Health Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass. & BELLEVUE/KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, announced today that Eastside Health Network will utilize Arcadia Analytics to improve overall performance in value-based care arrangements. The platform will allow Eastside Health Network to achieve greater insights into how patient care is delivered and the costs incurred.

By aggregating data from a wide variety of sources such as claims and electronic health records, Arcadia's HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health platform will enable Eastside Health Network's provider network to gain a 360-degree view of each patient's care, identify any care gaps, improve care coordination, predict future risk and costs, and deliver improved health outcomes.

Eastside Health Network is a clinically integrated network (CIN) created as a joint venture between Overlake Medical Center and Clinics in Bellevue, Washington, and EvergreenHealth—a two-hospital system based in Kirkland, Washington. Launched in 2017, Eastside Health Network now covers over 67,000 lives and participates in more than a dozen value-based contracts. In addition to EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Eastside Health Network includes more than 100 independent clinics. The overarching goal is to deliver high-quality care and an exceptional patient experience at the best possible value. With a focus on improving access to healthcare providers and services and a commitment to care coordination, patients who utilize the Eastside Health Network have access to a depth and breadth of services unrivaled in this marketplace.

Key features of the Arcadia Analytics population health platform are reporting tools that empower Eastside Health Network to deliver provider and practice-based scorecards which detail performance on closing care gaps and managing chronic conditions to facilitate practice transformation. Additionally, the reporting tool provides flexible, on-demand, and real-time filtering of all network data, enabling users to view with just a few clicks detailed cost information that can be segmented by specific payers, primary care physicians and geographic areas. By helping providers close care gaps and improve outcomes, the population health management platform ensures providers can improve performance and maximize reimbursements under value-based agreements with payers.

"As Eastside Health Network continues to expand our value-based contracts, it is essential to gain deeper insights into cost and quality metrics so we can use that data to support providers in closing care gaps and improving patient outcomes," said David LaMarche, Chief Administrative Officer, Eastside Health Network. "Through Arcadia's population health analytics platform, we will have the ability to closely monitor network and contract performance in value-based arrangements, as well as cost and utilization patterns."

"By aggregating high-quality data to yield actionable insights that are integrated seamlessly into provider workflows, Arcadia Analytics drives greater financial success in value-based care," said Sean Carroll, Chief Executive Officer at Arcadia. "We are proud to partner with Eastside Health Network as it continues its critical work of optimizing value-based performance to deliver the highest level of care to its patients."

For more information about the Arcadia Analytics platform, please visit arcadia.io.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to making a difference with healthcare data. We transform data from disparate sources into targeted insights, putting them in the decision-making workflow to improve lives and outcomes. In doing so, we have created the data supply chain for enterprise-wide, evidence-based healthcare management. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life sciences companies, we are growing a community of innovation to provide better care, maximize future value, and evolve together to meet emerging challenges and opportunities. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

About Eastside Health Network

Eastside Health Network is a clinically integrated network of physicians and providers who share a collaborative approach to health care delivery that manages patients' care at every level, controls costs, and reduces unnecessary procedures—focusing on the best quality of care and outcomes for each patient. Eastside Health Network patients benefit from more coordination, less redundancy and broader access to a high-quality provider network—offering increased value for their health care dollars. Eastside Health Network currently participates in 12 value-based contracts, which include four Medicare Advantage, five commercially insured, and three employer (self-funded) plans. The expansive network comprises: 1,552 Providers; 4 Hospitals; 13 Urgent Care Locations; 8 Skilled Nursing Facilities; 43 Primary Care Locations; 5 Emergency Locations; 87 Specialties. Please visit Eastside Health Network to learn more.

