Eastside Rehabilitation Hospital now open in Georgia

The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is a joint venture between Encompass Health and Piedmont.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and LOGANVILLE, Ga., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health, the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and Piedmont, the largest healthcare system in the state of Georgia, today announced the opening of Eastside Rehabilitation Hospital in Loganville, Georgia. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is now accepting patients.

Eastside Rehabilitation Hospital exterior

"We're pleased to once again partner with Piedmont to address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation care in Georgia," said Ronnie Wagley, president of Encompass Health's South Atlantic region. "This new, state-of-the-art hospital provides convenient access for residents in Gwinnett County and surrounding areas, allowing them to recover from serious illness or injury closer to home."

The more than 52,000-square-foot hospital provides essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

"We're grateful for our partnership with Encompass Health, and I'd like to thank everyone involved for helping make this bold vision a reality," said Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center. "Through this partnership, we're expanding access to our nationally recognized inpatient rehabilitation program for families in Gwinnett and surrounding counties."

Hospital amenities include all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring state-of-the-art technologies, an activities of daily living suite, in-house dialysis suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom areas. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians creates customized treatment plans to meet each patient's unique recovery goals.

The hospital is Encompass Health's ninth hospital in Georgia and eighth joint venture hospital with Piedmont. The joint venture partnership between Encompass Health and Piedmont also includes Rehabilitation Hospital of Newnan, Rehabilitation Hospital of Henry, Rehabilitation Hospital of Phenix City, Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbus, Rehabilitation Hospital of Atlanta, Rehabilitation Hospital of Augusta and Rehabilitation Hospital of Athens.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 176 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from major injuries or illnesses, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized by Newsweek as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes' America's Best Companies. It is also recognized by Becker's Healthcare and Modern Healthcare as a top healthcare employer. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

From Fortune.© 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing healthcare. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, cost-effective, high-quality care close to home through an integrated healthcare system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 2,000 physical locations we care for more than 4.5 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 27 hospitals, 122 immediate care locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,900 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 657,000 online appointments and over 239,000 virtual visits. With more than 50,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. Piedmont provided more than $844 million in community impact in Fiscal Year 2025.

For more information, or to book your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

Encompass Health media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Piedmont media contact:

Megan Joseph | 678-245-1263

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.