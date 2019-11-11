Eastside to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), maker of craft spirits, will report its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The Company will host a conference call that same day, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 5:00pm ET to review the results.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors/.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10136838. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), founded in 2008, has developed, matured, perfected or acquired, then launched many award-winning spirits, while evolving to meet the growing demand for quality products and services associated with the burgeoning craft and premium beverage trade. The Company's portfolio includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey, a partnership with John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich, the Quercus Garryana barrel-finished Burnside Whiskey family, Azuñia Organic Tequilas, Hue-Hue Cold Brewed Coffee Rum, Portland Mule canned cocktails, Outlandish CBD Seltzers and Tonics, and others. The Company is honored to give a percentage of sales proceeds on Redneck Riviera products to Folds of Honor, a charitable foundation that awards scholarships to spouses and children of fallen veterans. In addition to the Company's branded products, the Company has strategically enhanced its capabilities to bring new and trending products to the market, including its Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary, which is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eastsidedistilling.com

