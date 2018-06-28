Eastvale's newest retail destination The Station, Goodman Commerce Center Eastvale opens with Costco

The Station is the newest retail destination in Eastvale and will deliver a diverse shopping experience for local residents from nearby neighborhoods as well as the thousands of people employed at the adjoining logistics and business park – home to Amazon, Volkswagen, Shred-IT, LEDone, Platinum Collision and multiple service businesses.

Costco at The Station is conveniently located directly off the I-15 at 5030 Hamner Ave at the southeast corner of Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and Hamner Avenue. The Station is surrounded by Eastvale's growing residential communities and has approximately 2.2 million people living within a 30 minute drive time, it is passed by 155,000 cars each day making it a desirable location for retailers looking to service local residents and capture passing traffic.

Costco's new membership warehouse will be the 126th Costco location in California, 522nd in the U.S. and 752nd worldwide. Costco's new Eastvale location is the size of around three football fields and features a variety of convenient specialty departments, including

a 30-pump gas station

fresh bakery, meat, produce and deli

optical department with independent doctor of optometry

pharmacy

tire center

hearing aid center

food court

beer, liquor and fine wine.

Members also can save on Costco services such as travel and auto buying.

Commenting on the new store opening, Costco Warehouse Manager Jennifer Kaikko said, "We are thrilled to be bringing Costco's low warehouse prices to the residents of Eastvale. They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways."

Eastvale City Manager, Michele Nissen, said, "We are honored that Costco Wholesale has chosen Eastvale to be the home of their 126th store in California. From the dedication and hard work that I see from their team, I am certain this store will soon have the top sales in the state. Eastvale has been looking forward to the opening of Costco for quite some time and it has truly been an experience to watch our community celebrate with us in the excitement! On behalf of the City of Eastvale, I am thankful for the jobs that have been added to our community and the wonderful addition to our city."

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said: "The arrival of the Costco brand, as the first retail customer to the Center will bring a broad product and service offering, not only to the Goodman Commerce Center but also to the residents of Eastvale and passing commuters. Goodman has developed similar warehouses for Costco in Australia and we're excited to extend our relationship with Costco to North America."

About Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia,

New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited and Goodman Industrial Trust, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver sustainable long-term returns for its Partners.

