East/West Manufacturing Enterprises Announces Banner 1H

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- East West Manufacturing Enterprises (EWME), one of the industry's leading full-service EMS companies, today announced that the first half of 2019 has been incredibly successful.

"Not only have we acquired five new customers, but we've grown internally in both staff and equipment to help support the boom we're experiencing," commented Andy Salo, President of EWME.

Mr. Salo is referring to the appointment of Mr. Hari Krishnamurthy as the Director of Quality earlier this year, as well as the integration of new equipment including a cloud-based ERP, a Mirtec 3D AOI, and a Glenbrook X Ray system.

Furthermore, EWME has received their largest orders ever from three existing customers. "2019 has been quite an accomplishment for us, and we're only halfway through the year," added Mr. Salo. "I am optimistic we will continue to grow and flourish and finish the year beating all our previous records."

EWME is recently ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, and doubled their SMT capacity. The future of the company includes market focus on IoT, medical, automotive, and aerospace & defense. EWME is also ITAR registered.

To learn more about East/West Manufacturing Enterprises, please visit www.ewme.com.

About East/West Manufacturing Enterprises

Recently under new ownership in 2017, the company has gone through major changes and overhauls since that time. President Andy Salo has brought in new technology, new faces, and new customers. East/West Manufacturing Enterprises is a full-service electronic contract manufacturing company that produces high-quality PCBs, custom cables, and electrical/mechanical assemblies for many different industries globally.

East/West provides industry-leading electronics manufacturing services and optimized supply chain solutions for companies in a wide range of industries including industrial and commercial OEMs, medical, automotive, and military-related device manufacturers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, East/West's employees are IPC certified and have an average industry tenure of over 15 years. Our facilities are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. Please visit www.ewme.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Andy Salo, andy.salo@ewme.com, 512-258-2303

