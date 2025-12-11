Eastwood Homes makes unprecedented gift benefiting Atrium Health Levine Children's

A successful Eastwood Classic golf tournament raises $195,000 to advance pediatric care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwood Homes is proud to announce an unprecedented donation of $195,000 made to Atrium Health Foundation in support of Atrium Health Levine Children's in Charlotte. The gift arose from the record-breaking success of Eastwood Homes' 13th Annual Eastwood Classic golf outing.

From left, Erin Oliveira, AHF Development Ofc.; Meghan Clithero, Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital Facility Exec. & VP; Bryson Kirby, Brilin Electric Office Asst.; Bryan DeGabrielle, EWH Charlotte Div. President; Tara Whiteley, EWH Digital & Marketing Mng.; Marc Battiste, EWH Charlotte VP of Construction; Donna Varjabedian, EWH VP of Marketing; Lauren Bolin, Brilin Electric Office Mng.; Amanda Mohl, EWH Internet Sales Mng.; and President of Children's Services & Chair of Pediatrics at AH.

Representing a longstanding philanthropic partnership between the award-winning homebuilder and Levine Children's, Eastwood Homes — headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. — has supported the hospital through contributions from every home sale in the Charlotte market, in addition to the annual golf outing. To date, Eastwood Homes has donated a total of $1.8 million to Levine Children's, including significant support to help launch the hospital's Seacrest Studios in 2013.

"As a local homebuilder, we are so proud and grateful to be a part of something right here in our local community," said Bryan DeGabrielle, Charlotte Division President of Eastwood Homes. "We have seen the impact of the hospital through stories from our employees and our vendor partners, and during our visits to the hospital. It warms our hearts to be able to make an impact like this, right here in our community."

The Eastwood Classic is a golf outing that pairs Eastwood Homes employees with the homebuilder's vendor partners for a fun and competitive day of golf. The event is held in September at Springfield Golf Club in Fort Mill, S.C. The donation this year marks the largest gift in the history of the golf outing. In 2024, the annual event raised $185,000.

DeGabrielle thanked Eastwood Homes employees and its vendors, especially Brilin Electric who has been the title sponsor of the Eastwood Classic for five years. He attributes partners like Brilin and many others as the reasons for the golf tournament's growth and success.

"The hospital opened in 2007, and you have been with us nearly the entire time since 2008," said Meghan Clithero, facility executive and vice president of Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital. "The programming that you support – we could not do that on our own. We rely on community partners for the programs that make this place special. We are here to provide excellent clinical care, but the things that make us sparkle like Seacrest Studios are because of partners like you and we are so grateful."

For Eastwood Homes team members, the annual golf tournament is a way to give back to the community.

"This is one of my favorite events because we are able to give back to the community in such a big way," said Tara Whiteley, Digital & Marketing Manager and facilitator of the Eastwood Classic. "Not only are we able to make a big impact, but we do that alongside our team and our vendor partners, together. It's such a great day each year knowing that we are doing something that truly helps people."

Atrium Health Levine Children's specializes in more than 30 areas of pediatric medicine. For 18 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Levine Children's Hospital Charlotte's only Best Children's Hospital. This year, the hospital ranked among the Top 25 nationally in five specialties, including a Top 10 ranking (No. 8) for its cardiology and heart surgery program, and among the Top 50 nationally in two additional specialties.

Eastwood Homes prides itself on being a privately held, family-owned builder with more than a third of its employees having more than 10 years tenure at the company. Founded in 1977 by Joseph Stewart, the company is now run by the elder's son and Eastwood Homes President Clark Stewart.

Eastwood Homes operations include its headquarters in Charlotte, as well as division offices in the Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro markets of North Carolina; Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia markets of South Carolina; the greater Richmond and Hampton Roads markets of Virginia; and the greater Atlanta market of Georgia. Eastwood's operations are throughout the Southeast United States with more than 140 communities in these areas and the option to "Build on Your Lot" in the Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro markets in North Carolina, and the Greenville and Charleston markets of South Carolina.

For more information on Eastwood Homes, please visit www.eastwoodhomes.com.

