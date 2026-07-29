Eastwood Homes Named Virginia's Builder of the Year by Home Builders Association of Virginia

Statewide honor recognizes Eastwood Homes' leadership, business excellence, professionalism, and commitment to Virginia's home building industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwood Homes has been named Virginia's Builder of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Virginia, a statewide honor recognizing exceptional leadership, business excellence, and meaningful contributions to the home building industry.

Spen Custis, Division President of Eastwood Homes Richmond, accepts the Virginia’s Builder of the Year award during the Home Builders Association of Virginia awards ceremony.

The Virginia Builder of the Year award is presented to an HBAV Builder Member who demonstrates professionalism, ethical conduct, innovation, and a strong commitment to their company, the association, and the broader housing community. For Eastwood Homes, the recognition reflects the company's continued growth and investment across Virginia, where it operates two divisions serving the Richmond and Hampton Roads markets.

"This recognition is a meaningful honor for our entire Virginia team," said Spen Custis, Division President of Eastwood Homes Richmond. "It reflects the care, professionalism, and commitment our team brings to every community and every homebuyer we serve. We are grateful to the Home Builders Association of Virginia for this recognition and proud to continue building homes and relationships across Richmond, Hampton Roads, and the broader Virginia housing community."

Eastwood Homes' recognition reflects a broad commitment to leadership, service, and long-term impact across Virginia. The company has continued to grow thoughtfully while offering a wide range of home styles and price points for buyers at different stages of life, maintaining a strong focus on quality, transparency, and customer care.

Beyond building homes, Eastwood Homes remains actively involved in builder associations, industry initiatives, mentorship, and trade partner collaboration, helping strengthen the homebuilding profession as a whole. The team also continues to invest in the communities it serves through charitable partnerships and meaningful local engagement, including its support of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, further reflecting Eastwood Homes' Built With Care philosophy and its belief that homebuilding is ultimately about people, trust, and lasting community impact.

The statewide recognition follows another major honor for Eastwood Homes in Virginia. In March, Eastwood Homes' Richmond division was named Builder of the Year by the Home Building Association of Richmond. The Richmond award celebrates new home sales success and recognizes builders whose product designs, customer service, community involvement, and business spirit represent the best of the industry. Eastwood Homes has previously received Builder of the Year honors in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2023.

Eastwood Homes' Virginia presence includes its Richmond division and Hampton Roads division, which expanded following the company's acquisition of Napolitano Homes. Together, the divisions represent Eastwood Homes' ongoing commitment to building thoughtfully designed homes, supporting local communities, and delivering a customer experience grounded in the company's Built With Care philosophy.

"Virginia continues to be an important part of Eastwood Homes' story," said Eastwood Homes President Clark Stewart. "We are proud of the trust our homebuyers, trade partners, and industry peers have placed in us, and we remain focused on building homes of lasting value while contributing to the strength of the communities we serve."

About Eastwood Homes

Eastwood Homes is a privately held residential homebuilder dedicated to building homes of exceptional value and outstanding craftsmanship throughout the Southeast. Eastwood Homes operations include its headquarters in Charlotte, as well as division offices in the Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro markets of North Carolina; Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia markets of South Carolina; the greater Richmond and Hampton Roads markets of Virginia; and the greater Atlanta market of Georgia. Eastwood's builds in more than 140 communities throughout the Southeast United States with the option to "Build on Your Lot" in the Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Greensboro, and Charleston markets. For more information, visit www.eastwoodhomes.com.

SOURCE Eastwood Homes