Eastwood Homes Expands Further into Metro Atlanta Through Acquisition of Peachtree Building Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwood Homes announced today the acquisition of Peachtree Building Group, expanding the company's footprint further into the metro Atlanta market and continuing its strategic growth across the Southeast.

The acquisition represents another significant milestone for Eastwood Homes and reflects the company's continued financial strength, stability, and long-term growth strategy. The announcement follows Eastwood Homes' 2025 acquisition of Napolitano Homes in the Hampton Roads market of Virginia and becomes its 11th division.

Founded in 1977, Eastwood Homes has built a reputation for delivering quality homes and exceptional customer experiences throughout the Southeast. With this acquisition, the company looks forward to extending its "Built With Care" philosophy to additional homeowners across the Atlanta region while building upon the strong operational foundation already established by Peachtree Building Group.

"This is an exciting moment for Eastwood Homes," said Clark Stewart, President of Eastwood Homes. "Our continued growth is a reflection of the strength and health of our company, as well as the dedication of our team members across every market we serve. We are proud to continue expanding thoughtfully into markets that align with our long-term vision and values."

Much of the operations for Peachtree Building Group will remain with the organization, ensuring continuity for team members, trade partners, and customers throughout the transition.

"We are excited to welcome the Peachtree Building Group team into the Eastwood Homes family," Stewart added. "We look forward to bringing our philosophy of 'Built With Care' to even more homeowners throughout the Atlanta area while continuing to build on the strong foundation Peachtree has established in the market."

Eastwood Homes continues to focus on strategic growth opportunities that strengthen the company's ability to serve homeowners across the Southeast while maintaining its commitment to quality, care, and long-term relationships.

JTW Advisors LLC served as financial advisor and Williams Parker served as legal counsel to Eastwood Homes on the transaction.

About Eastwood Homes

Eastwood Homes is a privately held residential homebuilder dedicated to building homes of exceptional value and outstanding craftsmanship throughout the Southeast. Eastwood Homes operations include its headquarters in Charlotte, as well as division offices in the Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro markets of North Carolina; Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia markets of South Carolina; the greater Richmond and Hampton Roads markets of Virginia; and the greater Atlanta market of Georgia. Eastwood's builds in more than 140 communities throughout the Southeast United States with the option to "Build on Your Lot" in the Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Greensboro, and Charleston markets. For more information, visit www.eastwoodhomes.com.

SOURCE Eastwood Homes