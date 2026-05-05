Eastwood Homes Introduces Founders Landing: A New 55+ Community in Gastonia Rooted in Care and Craftsmanship

GASTONIA, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwood Homes is proud to announce the introduction of Founders Landing, a thoughtfully designed 55+ community in Gastonia, North Carolina. Located off S. New Hope Church Road, this new community reflects Eastwood Homes' long-standing commitment to building high-quality homes and fostering welcoming neighborhoods, all while being Built With Care.

The Amelia is a move-in-ready home at Founders Landing in Gastonia with three-bedrooms, three-baths including a first-floor primary bedroom. The home is built with entertaining in mind and offers an open kitchen and living area with a screened porch. The second floor features a bedroom, full bath, and spacious loft area.

Founders Landing marks a fresh chapter for the property at 3082 Constitution Lane as Eastwood Homes establishes a new vision centered on comfort, accessibility, and connection. The community has been fully reimagined with newly developed HOA covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CCRs) that support a lifestyle tailored to active adults seeking simplicity and ease in their next home.

"At Eastwood Homes, our focus has always been on creating spaces where people can truly feel at home," said Bryan DeGabrielle, Division President of Eastwood Homes Charlotte. "With Founders Landing, we are excited to reimagine this community in Gastonia in a way that reflects our core values of quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and care for the homeowners we serve."

Homes at Founders Landing are designed with convenience and livability in mind. The community features beautifully crafted, one-level homes with first-floor primary bedrooms, ideal for those looking to downsize or enjoy more accessible living. Residents will also benefit from a lock-and-leave lifestyle, with lawn maintenance included.

Many buyers are drawn to Founders Landing for its proximity to family, including those looking to be closer to children and grandchildren. With nearby parks, schools, and recreational spaces such as local soccer fields, the community offers easy access to the moments that matter most—whether that means attending a weekend game, enjoying time at the playground, or simply being just a short drive away. At the same time, Founders Landing is designed to appeal to a wide range of active adults seeking a convenient, connected lifestyle in a welcoming Gastonia location.

Priced from the high $400s, Founders Landing offers both comfort and value in a prime location just minutes from shopping, dining, and I-85, with easy access to Charlotte.

The launch of Founders Landing is especially meaningful for Eastwood Homes, whose roots trace back to Gastonia in 1977. As a family-owned and operated company, Eastwood Homes remains deeply connected to the communities it serves and continues to build with a generational perspective.

"Gastonia is where our story began," DeGabrielle added. "Bringing a community like Founders Landing to this area is both a homecoming and a reflection of how far we've come while staying true to who we are."

For more information about Founders Landing, visit https://www.eastwoodhomes.com/founderslanding or contact Donna Varjabedian.

About Eastwood Homes

Eastwood Homes is a privately held residential homebuilder dedicated to building homes of exceptional value and outstanding craftsmanship throughout the Southeast. Eastwood Homes operations include its headquarters in Charlotte, as well as division offices in the Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro markets of North Carolina; Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia markets of South Carolina; the greater Richmond and Hampton Roads markets of Virginia; and the greater Atlanta market of Georgia. Eastwood's builds in more than 140 communities throughout the Southeast United States with the option to "Build on Your Lot" in the Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Charleston markets. For more information, visit www.eastwoodhomes.com.

SOURCE Eastwood Homes