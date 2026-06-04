Trucker Path Continues to Help with the Trucking Industry's Parking Problem

Expanded offerings now include reserved overnight and longer-term parking throughout North America

PHOENIX, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced the expansion of its truck parking solutions to instantly include more than 50,000 reservable truck parking spots to its popular Trucker Path app. Now, in addition to providing access to free parking availability, Trucker Path is offering its more than one million app users the ability to reserve overnight and longer-term parking throughout the U.S.

Trucker Path expands truck parking solutions to instantly include more than 50,000 reservable truck parking spots to its popular Trucker Path app. Now, in addition to providing access to free parking availability, Trucker Path is offering its more than one million app users the ability to reserve overnight and longer-term parking throughout the U.S.

Trucker Path has long been recognized as one of the most comprehensive sources of truck parking intelligence across North America. Powered by a highly engaged network of over 1 million active users and tens of millions of real-time user-generated data points, the platform has historically relied on crowd-sourced insights to help drivers locate available free parking. The addition of reservable, paid parking extends the platform's scope of solutions and continues the company's efforts to ensure truck drivers are able to efficiently locate safe and secure parking.

"The U.S. faces a severe truck parking shortage, with availability estimated at one parking space for every 11 trucks on the road," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "The need for easily discoverable, secure, verified parking locations is mission critical. In addition to continuing to provide free parking availability at thousands of locations across North America, our new reservable parking network gives drivers and fleets the ability to reserve overnight and long-term parking directly within the app at more than 50,000 spots at professionally managed, secure locations. Going forward, we will continue to grow the number of locations until we've achieved national coverage."

Reserved parking offers an excellent value proposition to truckers and the fleets they drive for, Oliver noted. Based on data from ATRI (American Transportation Research Institute) drivers spend an average of about 56 minutes per day searching for parking at a cost of six to seven hours per week in lost productivity. That equates to $4,000 to $6,000 annually per driver in lost revenue potential.

"Adding 50 minutes of drive time a day more than pays for the $20 average per reservation cost of a reserved parking spot," Oliver added. "No matter how you do the math, 50 productive minutes equals about 40 more miles per day, so the ROI is immediate."

Through predictive analytics based on historical utilization and time-of-day patterns, Trucker Path will enable access to bookable parking, giving drivers certainty and improving their quality of life on the road. Reserved parking also improves safety for drivers and loads, Oliver went on to point out, because cargo theft continues to rise and freight is increasingly targeted during unsecured dwell times.

"Reserved parking through Trucker Path has really improved how we monetize our yard space," said Cody Horchak, CEO of Realize Mobility. "We're already seeing higher utilization, better customer quality, and predictability."

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

SOURCE Trucker Path