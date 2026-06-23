Trucker Path Leverages Verisk CargoNet Data to Help Drivers Identify High-Risk Cargo Theft Areas

PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced a collaboration with Verisk CargoNet®, a Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) business and leader in cargo theft prevention and recovery. The collaboration introduces cargo theft trend data into Trucker Path Navigation, an all-in-one commercial navigation and fleet management platform, helping drivers identify higher-risk areas and make more informed routing decisions and better understand risk along their routes.

Trucker Path leverages Verisk CargoNet data to help commercial truck drivers identify high-risk cargo theft areas. The collaboration introduces cargo theft trend data into Trucker Path Navigation, an all-in-one commercial navigation and fleet management platform, helping drivers identify higher-risk areas and make more informed routing decisions and better understand risk along their routes.

Combatting Cargo Theft

The launch comes as cargo theft continues to pose a persistent risk across the U.S. supply chain. In the first five months of 2026, Verisk CargoNet recorded 1,120 cargo theft incidents and more than $121 million in estimated losses.

"Cargo security continues to be a growing concern for fleets and drivers," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "By incorporating a Verisk CargoNet theft cloud overlay in Trucker Path, drivers will instantly know when they're in high theft areas. That level of heightened awareness will lead to proactive deterrence."

Trucker Path's platform already provides truck-specific navigation, including real-time free and reserved parking availability, fuel pricing, weigh station status, and other essential operational data.

The addition of Verisk CargoNet data adds a new layer of visibility, which can help truck drivers learn about and avoid riskier areas. According to Verisk:

California, Texas, and New Jersey were the top targeted states, accounting for more than half of all cargo theft activity in Q1 2026

Theft activity is heavily concentrated in high-traffic logistics environments, with warehouse/distribution centers and truck stops among the most common incident locations

The capability, now live in the Trucker Path app, provides drivers with actionable theft intelligence, including:

Theft Risk Rating per county (rated Low, Medium and High Risk)

Total stolen vehicles count (updated monthly)

Most stolen commodity categories (e.g., Household, Food & Beverage, Vehicle Accessories)

Common theft subtypes (e.g., Cargo Only, Full Truck, Trailer)

The ability to filter by risk severity (High, Medium, Low) to focus on and potentially avoid highest-risk segments

"Cargo theft insights can help transportation companies reduce exposure to theft and improve safety for drivers," said Ryan Shepherd, general manager of Verisk CargoNet. "Theft risk is increasingly tied to specific locations and operational environments, particularly in high-density logistics regions and common stop points along freight routes. Integrating this data directly into navigation tools helps close a critical visibility gap for drivers and fleet operators."

The availability of Verisk CargoNet insights within Trucker Path reflects an initiative toward more proactive, data-informed decision-making across the supply chain, as fleets look for ways to anticipate and mitigate evolving cargo theft risks.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

SOURCE Trucker Path