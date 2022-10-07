Easy A.D. of The Cold Crush Brothers Joins Our Kids Read & The New York Public Library to Gift Culturally Responsive Books to Students Across the Boroughs

250,000 In-Kind Books for Students In Grades Pre-K to 12

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Kids Read (OKR) in collaboration with the New York Public Library (NYPL) launches a major book donation initiative for students in grades pre-K to 12. Through a generous in-kind gift of 250,000 diverse books, OKR will get the books directly into the hands of children in under-resourced communities across NYC's boroughs.

Recent statistics reveal that children in white collar families hear 250,000 words per week on average, children in blue collar families hear 125,000 words per week, and children at or below the poverty line hear 65,000 words or less per week. Jahmal Lake, Our Kids Read's executive director says, "We are trying to change that narrative. We expose children in our program to 5,000 - 10,000 additional words per week.

Easy A.D., an iconic hip hop pioneer, and founding member of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers, joins forces with OKR's executive director, Jamal Lake, and the NYPL, in bringing the gift of reading to kids in select schools and community centers throughout the boroughs. He believes that the best way to address the word gap is for an adult to read a book and share a story with a child. Together, Jahmal and A.D. plan to conduct 40 events over the next 14 months at various schools across the boroughs. OKR and the hip hop community are a natural fit as advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion through reading.

A.D. is asking everyone from the hip hop community and beyond to support the OKR project. He's exhorting those who live throughout the boroughs to pitch in. As hip hop approaches its 50th anniversary, A.D. says, "I'm asking those who love hip hop to put that love into our children in three ways: 1. Give a tax-deductible donation 2. Sponsor a school that is close to your heart. 3. Sign up to connect with our kids by reading to them. Let's celebrate by giving our kids the gift of reading."

Contact at www.ourkidsreadinc.org or donate at https://www.ourkidsreadinc.org/make-a-donation.

Contacts

Jahmal Lake. Founder

Our Kids Read

917-686-3629

[email protected]

Easy A.D., Hip Hop Pioneer

Our Kids Read Community Partner

646-397-3408

[email protected]

SOURCE Our Kids Read