Easy Breathe Develops New Way for CPAP Users to Get Their Prescription Renewed Quickly Online

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Breathe, the online CPAP store, was founded with the purpose of making CPAP therapy easier, and the company's dedication to this mission has propelled them to the top of their industry. Continuing their pursuit of this goal, Easy Breathe recently introduced their CPAP Rx Renewal program, which allows customers to quickly refill their CPAP prescriptions from the comfort of their own home.

Easy Breathe is one of the only CPAP companies that offers its customers the option to get their prescription renewed online, a benefit which has become even more important for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get a CPAP Rx renewed online requires only a few simple steps:

Add the CPAP Prescription to your cart and checkout Fill out the short questionnaire that's emailed to you One of Easy Breathe's board-certified, licensed doctors reviews your questionnaire and writes your prescription A copy of your prescription will be emailed to you, and will be good for 8 years

"Setting up our CPAP Prescription Renewal program was a no-brainer for Easy Breathe," said Nick Weiss, CEO and Founder of Easy Breathe. "It's because of this service that many people are able to get their Rx renewed without an additional sleep test or visit to their doctor, saving them time and money while ensuring they are getting the products and services they need."

The CPAP Rx program is just one of the ways that Easy Breathe has been making CPAP easier for people with sleep apnea. For people who have not been tested for sleep apnea, Easy Breathe offers their Easy Sleep Apnea Test (ESAT) which allows customers to get tested and receive a prescription for a CPAP without ever leaving their home.

Additionally, Easy Breathe has committed itself to making CPAP more affordable by implementing payment plan options for all of its most popular products including masks, machines, and CPAP cleaners.

