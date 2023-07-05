Easy Breezy Summer Cocktails from eMeals and Stella Rosa® Wines? Yes, Please!

eMeals

05 Jul, 2023

Nine Fizzy and Fruity Recipes from eMeals' Newest Bonus Collection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you like your summer cocktails light and bright, here's a (literally!) refreshing idea: a choice of nine recipes blending semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Stella Rosa® wines with splashes of liquor and assorted forms of fruit to wet your whistle without alcohol overload. Created by meal planning service eMeals, each option in the new Summer Cocktails Bonus Collection is tailor-made for lounging by your backyard pool, sipping at your family cookout, beach-reading on your patio, or simply hanging out in the heat.

Available free on eMeals' Summer Cocktails landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection is anchored by Stella Rosa® Pineapple and Stella Rosa® Pineapple & Chili wines featuring proprietary blends of several Italian white grape varietals combined with natural flavors. Each recipe adds ingredients ranging from Cuarenta y Tres, Coconut Rum, Tequila, Brandy and a variety of vodkas to various fruits, purees and juices to deliver a unique flavor profile. Choices include:  

  • Strawberry Pineapple Spritz
  • Pineapple Coconut Spritz
  • Chili Pineapple Watermelon Spritzer
  • Pineapple Creamsickle Spritzer
  • Pineapple Mango Wine Cooler
  • Tropical Wine Cooler
  • Grapefruit Pineapple Spritzer
  • Pineapple Pomegranate Spritz
  • Pineapple Banana Spritz

The new collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

All recipes are one-click-shoppable from major retailers, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the landing page of select special collections, including the Summer Cocktails Bonus Collection.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals 
eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Stella Rosa ®
Stella Rosa® is America's #1 Italian imported wine. A selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, its impressive achievements include a 9x IMPACT Magazine Hot Brand award among others. As part of the Riboli Family Wines portfolio, a family-owned company founded in 1917, the company showcases over a century of crafting award-winning wines resulting in Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, Stella Rosa® continues to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine-drinking experience. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

