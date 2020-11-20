Easy Entertaining Hacks for a Great Holiday with Mandy Landefeld on TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle expert Mandy Landefeld shares her easy holiday entertaining hacks to save time and still produce a great holiday experience.

SHOPPING FOR HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

Mandy Landefeld gives her best tips for making the holidays easier and more festive for everyone.

Save A Lot is the ultimate holiday entertaining destination, offering quality ingredients and value to its customers during the holiday season and beyond. As one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., it is the one-stop-shop for everything you need, whether you are looking to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey feast with all the fixings or sweet treats for an intimate holiday gathering. Save A Lot provides quality cooking and entertaining essentials for a fraction of the cost than at regular grocery stores, including the complete Thanksgiving feast that can feed up to 10 people for under $40. Visit savealot.com to find your nearest store, recipes, weekly deals and even tips and hacks for the holidays.

SPECIAL TREATS

Everyone loves delicious treats, and edible's new gourmet, handmade, chocolate-dipped products only use high-quality ingredients to create the ultimate indulgence. Their Chocolate Treats & Pumpkin Cheesecake Platter includes fresh-dipped strawberries, Bavarian pretzels, graham crackers, and sandwich cookies covered in real, rich chocolate. At the center are Edible Bakeshop's miniature pumpkin cheesecakes with a delicious whipped topping. It is the perfect gift to send friends and family, who you may not be able to see this year. There is also the Gobble Gobble Platter that is perfect for families and friends celebrating Thanksgiving together. It includes fresh chocolate-dipped pineapple daisies, strawberries, apple wedges surrounding an adorable turkey made with fresh pineapple and decadent chocolate. For more information, visit www.edible.com.

SETTING THE HOLIDAY MOOD

Set the holiday mood with a great conversation piece. Entertain and wow your guests with a GE LED+ Speaker Bulb. With this new line of energy-saving bulbs, play festive holiday music straight from a light bulb. The standout feature is the built-in speaker that connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, so no app and no complicated set up. The embedded speaker offers high-quality sound while hiding discreetly within a light fixture leaving counters and tables open for Holiday entertaining needs. Pair up to 10 bulbs for robust, surround-sound without any wires. Purchase at www.bestbuy.com.

HOLIDAY LIGHTING

A simple way to transform any space and set the perfect party mood with C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulbs. These bulbs offer literally millions of color options perfect for entertaining, matching and enhancing indoor holiday décor. These Smart Bulbs use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to giving control to the lights whether home or down the street. Easy to install and operate, they also connect directly to voice assistants right out of the box, no hub or hassle required. Add festive color to holiday gatherings, or gift one to those who love simple-to-use tech in their smart home. Find at Best Buy in store or at www.bestbuy.com.

Mandy Landefeld gives her best tips for making the holidays easier and more festive for everyone.

