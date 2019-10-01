Easy Home Updates To Help You Chill Out This Fall
Oct 01, 2019, 16:31 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the end of summer can feel like a bittersweet moment for some, the crisp air, colorful foliage and cozy evenings of fall can offer a much-welcomed change of scenery. From safety precautions to redecorating your humble abode, our design and lifestyle expert shares his tips and tricks to help you breeze into the fall feeling cozier than ever.
- STAY SAFE: Fire Prevention Month in October is the perfect time to take stock of your home's safety by ensuring that your home is properly outfitted with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes without smoke alarms, or with no working smoke alarms – often due to missing alarm batteries, so changing batteries every six months and testing your alarms regularly is important to ensure they are in good working order. Consider installing alarms with sealed 10-year batteries like a First Alert 10-Year Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (PRC710) which features a sealed, 10-year battery that eliminates the need to replace the batteries for the life of the alarm.
- EDUCATE YOURSELF: It's not only important to take safety precautions in your home, it's also important to know what to do in case of a fire emergency. First Alert is teaming up with Lowe's stores across the country to host fire safety events the morning of October 12th, simultaneously across the country (check your local store for details). Store associates and fire officials will host fun, family-focused fire and CO safety activities as part of the Build and Grow program, providing kids with firefighter hats, coloring books and more. Adults will receive educational handouts to teach families about the importance of equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms.
- KEEP IT SIMPLE: As we spend more time inside in the fall and winter, it's a good idea to consider revamping your lighting. It's a simple home décor improvement you can make while taking better care of yourself. The lighting we use every day can impact how we see true colors in our home, from our clothes to our furniture, and even affect the comfort of our eyes. Philips LED light bulbs with the EyeComfort label on the product packaging meet standards for quality lighting that's easy on the eyes.
- FALL REFRESH UP: There is no need to break the bank when giving your décor a fall update. Simple additions like festive wreaths, accent pillows and blankets in fall hues, and scented candles will make your home feel cozy and seasonal.
