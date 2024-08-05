Easy IP Rebrands to Instant IP Thanks to Rapid International Growth and Enhanced Capabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy IP™, a leading provider of innovative Intellectual Property solutions, announces a rebrand to Instant IP™. This change reflects the commitment to serve its growing international customer base and a new breakthrough for delivering faster, even more efficient services, embodying the capability of its new name: "Instant IP."

Founded in 2021, Easy IP began with a mission for making intellectual property more accessible to individuals and enterprises by reducing the time and cost of protecting unique ideas. Over the past 12 months, Easy IP has experienced increasing global adoption of its patented blockchain-based, smart contract technology.

Now viewed over a million times, Founder Kary Oberbrunner's November 2023 TEDx talk titled Blockchain: The Future of Intellectual Property Protection resonated with those who need a first and fast layer for protecting their ideas. Oberbrunner said, "We need it because ideas now emerge at a dizzying pace. Technology is increasing at an exponential rate thanks to the internet, globalization, and artificial intelligence. Moore's Law reveals technology doubles every 18 months. And knowledge is exploding. It used to double every thousand years, but IBM says it's now every 12 hours. This reality has ushered in a new period called the Creator Economy."

As a result, IP protection is more important than ever. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the worldwide sales of counterfeit and pirated goods totals between $1.7 and $4.5 trillion annually. "Sadly, this crime happens everyday," explained Oberbrunner. "We all become victims because stealing intellectual property discourages people from creating new ideas. We're not suggesting we need to abolish traditional ways of protecting IP like patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. These options might always exist. However, if we want creativity to flourish, we must reduce friction and lower the bar. Thanks to Instant IP, the moment an idea is imagined it can simultaneously be protected."

Oberbrunner presented the new technology which is accessible on tablets, computers, and mobile devices at gatherings in key countries most notably via a keynote at the London Blockchain Conference in May 2024. His talk, "The Future of Intellectual Property: Leveraging Blockchain to Protect Your Most Valuable Assets Faster, Cheaper, Easier," generated significant interest from global leaders across multiple industries.

Instant IP leverages blockchain technology: a public, digital, ledger that provides a distributed record everyone can see, but nobody can edit. Oberbrunner said, "Blockchain lowers the bar of intellectual property protection so we can all create. The result is a new renaissance of ideas unleashed in every industry—ideas that make our lives easier and improve our planet."

The rebranding to Instant IP is effective immediately, and the company will be updating its app, website, and communications to reflect the new brand identity. Clients can expect the same level of excellence and innovation that they have come to trust from Easy IP.

The rebrand also includes a new book, You Are an IP Company, which releases in Fall 2024. Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author Kary Oberbrunner and Katherine Rubino, a Partner at Caldwell, the fastest-growing IP law firm in America for more than four years in a row, team up to offer a proven guide for identifying your ideas and protecting them the fastest, easiest, and most effective way possible.

