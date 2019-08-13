Easy Migration from Manual to Automated Security and Compliance Assessments

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BizzSecure announced the availability of proven new technology which simplifies the process of moving from manual assessment methods to an automated workflow with instant visibility of risk and compliance completeness. This technology is built into the out-of-the-box EAID (Enterprise Assessment and InfoSec Design) solution for information security (InfoSec) peace of mind. BizzSecure will be showcasing this new technology and offering consultation on security and compliance assessments at the SecureWorld conference being held at the Santa Clara Convention Center on August 21st, 2019 in Booth #111.

For at least 25 years, traditional assessments have been done with spreadsheets and documents in a manual, incomplete, and error prone method, often taking 3-9 months to complete, with no visibility. BizzSecure allows companies to automate this process with EAID and see results within minutes of deployment, which can be done in less than two hours, and see full reports up to 10X faster. EAID also provides unprecedented visibility into vulnerabilities and risks, along with every step of every process in the assessment lifecycle.

"The evening news continues to include cybersecurity breaches at Fortune 500 companies who, unfortunately, are still struggling with manual and error-prone assessments," said Vivek Sharma, founder and CEO at BizzSecure. "Our solution allows our clients to quickly and easily migrate from manual and incomplete assessments to automated and more comprehensive assessments. This proactively saves months of time and exposure, while delivering visibility into their security posture and compliance completeness."

For companies looking to move to an automated assessment workflow, EAID makes it quick and easy to migrate their existing policies into the EAID platform. The EAID solution provides over 9,300 questions and 1,800 policy templates to address compliance and security frameworks for HIPAA-HITECH, ISO 27001-27002, PCI-DSS, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, NIST CSF, FFIEC, FISMA, GDPR, CCPA and more. These compliances are most often used in the healthcare, financial and retail industries, but apply to anyone who is looking to improve their information security.

"We've changed the way we do security best practices. We assess our policies and practices regularly and quickly with EAID, ensuring proper compliance," explained Patrick Spielmann and Brandon Kathman, founder and co-founder of Lead Engine. "We're now able to get the entire organization involved in security and the visibility of our security posture is better than we thought possible."

BizzSecure will be exhibiting at the SecureWorld 2019 Bay Area, CA Conference in booth #111. Consultations about security and compliance assessments, and demonstrations of their EAID Solution will be available at their booth.

Information is available at www.bizzsecure.com, by calling 833.BIZZSEC (833.249.9732) or emailing info@bizzsecure.com.

BizzSecure (bizzsecure.com) brings information security (InfoSec) peace of mind to companies by empowering their InfoSec team to deploy and maintain a state-of-the-art compliant security infrastructure through the EAID solution. EAID provides instant reports of risks, remediation, and compliance completeness, along with project status and resource utilization. BizzSecure is a privately held company based in Fremont California.

Contact: Robert Beanland

Phone: 833.249.9732

Email: robert.beanland@bizzsecure.com

SOURCE BizzSecure

Related Links

http://www.bizzsecure.com

