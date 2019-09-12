Easy NX Connect for Egnyte Delivers Content at Hyper Speed into Secure File Sharing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the established leader in document imaging, today announced a new integration with the FUJITSU fi-7300NX document scanner and Egnyte. Easy NX Connect for Egnyte is a convenient software license that enables organizations to scan directly to Egnyte via a quick tap and scan into a secure, sharable workflow.

Easy NX Connect for Egnyte includes NFC authentication and direct integration into Egnyte's Enterprise File Sharing and Content Governance platform. In conjunction with the FUJITSU fi-7300NX document scanner with PaperStream NX Manager, it becomes a simple on-ramp to digital transformation. Images are cleaned up, tagged with metadata, indexed by keyword, and OCR'd providing searchable and retrievable documents.

Egnyte allows businesses to capture documents, regardless of size, location, device or bandwidth and quickly send those documents to a sharable and secure destination. It provides centralized data governance to protect business-critical content wherever it resides while remaining fully compliant with the latest data regulations.

"Capturing critical content while maintaining data security and integrity is crucial to government organizations," said Yasunari Shimizu, President & CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "With Easy NX Connect for Egnyte, we introduce a solution that makes achieving these goals easier, combined with the exceptional flexibility and benefits of our fi-7300NX scanner."

Using the fi-7300NX with PaperStream NX Manager, customers can perform PC-less scanning directly into their Egnyte workflow, relieving the cost of PC hardware and the need for additional IT support. One less PC to manage! Additionally, with Wi-Fi connectivity, the implementation and configuration is so simple, the scanner and application can be quickly deployed, easily relocated and managed from a central location.

Easy NX Connect for Egnyte Features:

Quickly and directly log into Egnyte using NFC Card or PIN login

Scan into secure, sharable workflows with centralized data governance

Enable secure file sharing capability and access to content delivered at hyper-speed, regardless of file size, location, device or bandwidth

Reduce costs and expensive infrastructure by moving to the cloud

About Egnyte

Egnyte is the only secure content platform that is designed specifically for business. Egnyte provides teams with secure file sharing capability and access to content delivered at hyper-speed, regardless of file size, location, device or bandwidth as well as compliant data protection, and infrastructure modernization—all through a single SaaS solution. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, More than 15,000 of the world's most demanding and regulated businesses in more than 120 countries around the globe trust Egnyte to manage their content on the cloud. Investors include venture capital firms, Goldman Sachs, Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

SOURCE Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

