Easy NX Connect for M-Files Delivers Digitized Documents into an Intelligent Content Management Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif. ­­­­­­­­­­­­and DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the established leader in document imaging, and M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today unveiled Easy NX Connect for M-Files, a new connector for the FUJITSU fi-7300NX document scanner. Easy NX Connect for M-Files creates a simplified way to scan into M-Files, tag metadata, classify documents and track versions without needing to upgrade existing document management systems.

"Many organizations have several document management systems that have been installed over the years. Often these disparate systems don't communicate with one another," said Yasunari Shimizu, President & CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "With Easy NX Connect for M-Files, these businesses can keep their existing systems, saving them the high cost of revamping their infrastructure, while implementing an intelligent content management platform."

The fi-7300NX is the newest and most innovative scanner in its category with multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The scanner includes its own server, NX Manager, to enable PC-less scanning and integrates with an organization's chosen cloud or on- premise platform. Making this integration even simpler is Easy NX Connect for M-Files, an add-on authentication and connector package that streamlines the deployment process.

M-Files is the only intelligent information management platform that organizes content based on what it is, not where it's stored on the company network. The AI-powered, metadata-based platform enables users to access and manage information through a single view, regardless of whether that information resides in M-Files or across other systems and repositories, all without requiring costly and time-consuming data migration.

Easy NX Connect for M-Files, together with Fujitsu and M-Files solutions provide:

Quick and direct login to M-Files vaults and document classification

Secure authorization of users using a near field communication (NFC) Card or User name/Password login

Metadata tagging to identify documents instantly

AI to automate document classification

Acceleration of paper-based scan processes and elimination of complex steps

Reduced costs associated with expensive document management solutions and IT implementation

"Easy NX Connect for M-Files is an exciting advancement that leverages the M-Files platform to help enterprises on their journey to a truly digital workplace," said Scott Erickson, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales at M-Files. "As an M-Files Certified Application Partner (CAP), Fujitsu demonstrates a like-minded commitment to delivering breakthrough technology that helps enterprises drive innovation across their organizations."

About M-Files

M-Files provides a next-generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in its unique Intelligent Metadata Layer, M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including NBC Universal, OMV, Valmet, Rovio, SAS Institute and thyssenkrupp.

For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

To learn more about the FUJITSU fi-7300NX document scanner and Easy NX Connect, visit https://www.fujitsu.com/us/products/computing/peripheral/scanners/fi/workgroup/fi7300nx/

Media Contacts:

BAM Communications for Fujitsu Computer Products of America

fcpa@bamcommunications.biz

C: 516.567.3036

Debra Dekelbaum, Sr. Manager, US PR, M-Files

Debra.dekelbaum@m-files.com

1 (972) 516-4210 ext. 272

SOURCE Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fujitsu.com

