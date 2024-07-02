Easy On Hold Collaborates with Microsoft to Introduce First Live Streaming Hold Music Integration for Microsoft Teams Phone

KALAMAZOO, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy On Hold, a Microsoft partner, has created a streaming hold music service for Microsoft Teams Phone customers. This is the first service that integrates with Teams Phone and includes licensed music for worldwide users.

Easy On Hold developed the live streaming integration to overcome the challenges of using static music audio files, such as size restrictions on music on hold file uploads, music licensing issues, the repetitive loop of audio files, files that start from the beginning on every call, and lack of variety in the free default on hold music available to users.

"Unlike audio files, the Easy On Hold stream is live and dynamic, so the listener never encounters any repetition," says Julie Brown, Easy On Hold President and CEO. "And when personalized voice recordings and messages are introduced as an upgrade, the customer experience becomes even more robust, with the ability for Teams administrators to schedule content to play at certain times on a custom schedule while customers wait on hold."

Brown says that enabling the music on hold stream is easy. "Once you become a subscriber with Easy On Hold using our admin tool, you'll receive a URL for the streaming source. Use that to configure your Teams call hold policy with PowerShell," she said.

For the music-only integration, called Solo, users will be able to choose one of 14 channels, which are globally licensed:

Acoustic Bright

Acoustic Light

Acoustic Rock

Classical

Corporate Motivation

Country

Gentle Piano

Happy

Jazz

Optimism

Positive Chill

Tranquility

Christmas & Holiday

Solo is a self-serve monthly subscription, no long-term contract required, and will range from $9 USD/mo for 25 total users to $89 USD/mo for 400 total users. A free 14-day trial is included with Solo. For organizations with more than 400 users, Easy On Hold will provide a quote.

An upgrade option, called Premium, allows the end user to blend multiple streams, add custom messaging with music, and use Easy On Hold's new AI feature for IVR prompts. Premium is based on a minimum one-year contract. Pricing and more information for Solo and Premium is available here.

About Easy On Hold

Founded in 1997, Easy On Hold revolutionized music on hold technology with the introduction of a live stream of licensed music and custom content in 2013. Today, Easy On Hold leads the industry in innovation with end-to-end streaming applications, both cloud-based and on-prem in Avaya, Cisco, Genesys, FreeSwitch, Asterisk, Broadsoft and dozens more, providing a seamless experience across nearly all VOIP and PBX phone system platforms. Easy On Hold is dedicated to driving more customer engagement and resulting revenue for its thousands of customers around the world.

