Easy On Hold Unveils Generative AI Voice Feature for IVR and Auto Attendant Prompts in 68+ Languages, Dialects and Accents

KALAMAZOO, Mich., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy On Hold, a leading provider of on hold and background music for businesses, announces the launch of its EOH AI Studio, a generative AI voice site that allows clients to instantly create and download IVR and auto attendant prompts. The feature solves the problem commonly faced by phone and communications technicians who install or update phone systems and require professional voice recordings "on the spot, but don't want to record them with their own voices, or have used other AI options out there and have been disappointed with the results," says Julie Brown, Easy On Hold President and CEO.

"Phone techs are moving fast, working for enterprises which can require hundreds of prompts and recordings for inbound callers navigating to departments or specific types of assistance," Brown said. "Phone techs end up recording these prompts themselves, or waiting days for human voice over talents to complete them, or using inferior AI sites that sound too robotic and off-putting. With EOH AI Studio, our clients can self-serve in seconds, with text to speech and foreign translation for virtually any language they require."

Brown says the EOH AI Studio is unique in that the main clones are those of the on-site human voice over talents. "If you've already been using our on-staff voice overs for your on hold marketing or other audio marketing, you can begin using the clones of these voices to speed up turnaround time on projects, and ensure cohesive voice branding," Brown explained. "The clones of these on-staff humans can speak any language, so it's the same voice heard by all your callers – that's a nice touch."

EOH AI Studio also includes free re-reads of scripts when the clones don't deliver the type of emotion, phrasing or pronunciation desired by the client. "If you don't care for what the clone provided, just ask for a human re-read for no extra fee. You can't do that with the leading AI services out there," said Brown.

EOH AI Studio includes:

Text to speech tool

Foreign language translation tool

Multiple results for each script, with different types of phrasing

Free human re-read in all languages if the cloned voices don't deliver the desired result

68+ languages, dialects and accents

In addition to clones of the on-staff human voiceover talents, many other clones to choose from when additional voices are desired

