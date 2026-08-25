Easy Retrofit or New Install Faucet for Restrooms in Brushed Nickel Finish

New brushed nickel finish on single-handle 420 Series manual faucets by Chicago Faucets

DES PLAINES, Ill, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets announces the addition of a brushed nickel finish to its 420 Series manual single-handle lavatory faucets. The new finish was developed in response to customer and design requests for additional aesthetic options in commercial restroom applications. Brushed nickel is available on 420 Series models with and without integrated thermostatic mixing valve (TMV) technology. This provides architects, plumbing engineers, and facility managers greater flexibility when coordinating fixtures with contemporary interiors and it is a simple drop-in for installation.

The 420 Manual Faucet Series in Brushed Nickel from Chicago Faucets is ideal in commercial and public restrooms.

The 420 Series is designed to provide a great look in commercial and institutional applications, including schools, offices, public buildings, hospitality, retail chains, stadiums, and other high-use restroom environments.

Models with integrated TMV technology provide point-of-use temperature control and scald protection within the faucet body. Other configurations can be paired with a separate thermostatic mixing valve installed below the deck, allowing specifiers to select the valve arrangement that best meets the project's plumbing design and maintenance requirements.

"The brushed nickel finish was developed in response to requests from customers and design professionals who wanted more flexibility when specifying the 420 Series," said Greg Hunt, Commercial Product Manager at Chicago Faucets. "By making the finish available on models with and without an integrated thermostatic mixing valve, we are giving facilities more options to meet both their design goals and installation requirements."

The integrated TMV configuration can help simplify installation by eliminating the need for a separate below-deck thermostatic mixing valve. It also reduces the number of below-deck connections, which may help minimize potential leak points and simplify maintenance in crowded or difficult-to-access plumbing spaces. Chicago Faucets TMVs are designed to limit water temperature at the point of delivery.

"The integrated TMV models are a strong fit for applications where point-of-use scald protection is important and simplifying the space below the deck is beneficial," Hunt added. "They provide the temperature-control benefits of a thermostatic mixing valve while keeping the mixing function within the faucet body."

Available Configurations

The 420 Series brushed nickel lineup includes multiple options to support a range of commercial lavatory applications:

420-ABBN: Standard 1.5 GPM pressure-compensating laminar outlet for general lavatory applications.

Standard 1.5 GPM pressure-compensating laminar outlet for general lavatory applications. 420-E2805ABBN: 0.5 GPM Econo-Flo vandal-proof laminar spray for water-conscious installations.

0.5 GPM Econo-Flo vandal-proof laminar spray for water-conscious installations. 420-T41ABBN: 1.5 GPM model with integrated ASSE 1070-certified thermostatic scald protection.

1.5 GPM model with integrated ASSE 1070-certified thermostatic scald protection. 420-T41E2805ABBN : 0.5 GPM model combining low-flow performance with ASSE 1070 integrated thermostatic scald protection. Ideal for senior care facilities

0.5 GPM model combining low-flow performance with ASSE 1070 integrated thermostatic scald protection. Ideal for senior care facilities 420-T45E2805ABBN: 0.5 GPM model with a higher temperature output setpoint of 113°F for specialized applications and with integrated ASSE 1070-certified thermostatic scald protection.

The brushed nickel finish provides a warm, contemporary alternative to polished chrome and can coordinate with current commercial restroom design palettes. The finish is suited for healthcare and senior living facilities, educational environments, offices, hospitality spaces, public buildings, and renovation projects where design flexibility is a priority.

All models feature vandal-proof 4-1/4-inch lever handles, ceramic mixing cartridges, 4-inch fixed centers for deck mounting, and ECAST construction with lead content below 0.25% by weighted average.

Safety and Compliance

The 420 Series models meet or exceed applicable industry standards, including ASME A112.18.1, CSA B125.1, ADA ANSI/ICC A117.1, and NSF/ANSI 372 Low Lead Content certification. Thermostatic models carry ASSE 1070 certification. Certifications and compliance listings may vary by model and configuration.

The faucets are available in configurations designed to support a variety of commercial plumbing requirements, including models with integrated thermostatic mixing valves and models intended for use with a separate below-deck TMV. Contractors can easily updated existing faucets, reach out to your area distributor. If planning a project and need assistance, please reach customer service or discuss with area representative .

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets, a Geberit Group company is a leading provider of commercial faucets and fittings for institutional markets. The company provides a complete range of products for schools, laboratories, hospitals, office buildings, food service facilities, airports, sports facilities, and other institutional environments.

For product information, specifications, and technical support, visit www.chicagofaucets.com or call 1.800.TECTRUE at 1.847.803.5000, Option 1.

Note to Editors: High-resolution product images and specification sheets are available upon request. Reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company