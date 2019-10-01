Easy Spirit Introduces 'Move For Pink' Sneaker to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Funds from the Easy Spirit Move for Pink partnership will the FF shoes on sale research efforts. Specifically funds will be directed to Dr. Lisa Newman, a world-renowned surgeon, physician and leader, who serves at the Weill Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian Hospital Network as Chief of the Division of Breast Surgery, Director of Interdisciplinary Breast Program and Medical Director of the International Center for the Study of Breast Cancer Subtypes. Dedicated to developing better methods of detection and treatment, Dr. Newman's work fosters the mentorship and training of the next generation of breast surgeons and broadens local and international breast health outreach and education, to make strides toward a better future for women across the world.

The initiative includes creating content that speaks to breast cancer awareness such as real life stories of women affected by this disease and how they move for pink, "Easy Tips" on staying healthy from Dr. Lisa and more. Easy Spirit is supporting the partnership through influencer marketing, PR, ecommerce, social media, media and advertising campaigns, as well as the annual Shoes on Sale event in October.

About FFANY Shoes on Sale

Since its inception in 1994, FFANY Shoes On Sale has raised nearly $55 million for "first step" breast cancer research, which nurtures new, unprecedented research, historically the most difficult form of funding to raise but with the greatest ability for advances within the field. The organization supports a powerful group of scientists, funded by FFANY Shoes On Sale, which has become a worldwide network of research talent. The network fosters greater collaboration in studies, expands data banks key to all research, and addresses inequities in access to care, particularly in underserved, rural areas. FFANY funding focuses on prevention, detection, treatment and aiding to stop the occurrence of breast cancer.

About Easy Spirit

A New Step Forward. With a legacy rooted in creating a simple solution to a universal need, the story of Easy Spirit has always been one of ingenuity and innovative thinking: Seeing, understanding, and feeling what women want – and always delivering on the promise of making her everyday a little lighter, softer, and most importantly, EASIER.

Over the last 35 years Easy Spirit has evolved and so have women. Now, more than ever, she seeks comfort and convenience. She no longer wants the burden of fashion at the risk of discomfort. Being comfortable in her own skin and making life easier is what matters most. It is a universal spirit shared by women of all ages from all walks of life: the nurse saving lives, the senior getting on a bus, the mom juggling a thousand things.

Today, Easy Spirit continues its mission – we are makers of shoes and experiences that are all about making life Easy for all women. Because it all starts with her.

SOURCE Easy Spirit