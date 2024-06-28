Easy Street Offers Expands into Nine New States on June, 30th, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Street Offers, the premier online marketplace connecting real estate agents and property investors for cash real estate transactions, proudly announces its expansion into nine new states: Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Utah, effective June 30th, 2024.

Easy Street Offers Markets

Easy Street Offers is revolutionizing the real estate market by bridging the gap between listing agents and property investors. Our platform ensures a seamless and user-friendly process, delivering quality offers, vetted investors, and an exceptional experience from start to finish.

"Our mission at Easy Street Offers is to simplify and enhance the process of cash real estate deals. With this significant expansion, we are poised to bring our unique platform and services to even more markets, making real estate transactions smoother and more efficient for everyone involved," stated CEO Dan Noma Jr.

Agent and Investor Benefits

Designed by agents for agents, the Easy Street Offers marketplace focuses on agent success with AgentEmpower and Private Label Prospecting. These benefits provide customized marketing assets and how-to marketing playbooks, allowing agents to present various options, including cash offers, to boost credibility and grow their business.

For investors, Easy Street Offers provides exclusive access to off-market listings and advanced investment intelligence through custom modeling tools and free property valuation services. This gives investors a competitive edge and helps them make informed decisions, supported by our dedicated Investment Success Team.

Easy Street Offers is redefining cash real estate deals by offering a transparent, two-sided marketplace that facilitates smooth transactions between agents and investors. This expansion opens new avenues for real estate professionals across the country.

"We are thrilled to bring our platform to these new markets, providing real estate agents with additional selling options and investors with unparalleled support and resources to achieve their investment goals," added Dan Noma Jr.

Real estate agents and property investors in Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Utah can now register for a free account on the Easy Street Offers platform. For more information and to register, visit www.easystreetoffers.com .

Contact: Lauren Fox, Chief Marketing Officer

(833) 469-3279

[email protected]

