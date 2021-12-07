Easy Tiger Roars Onto South Lamar For The Holidays

"We built this Bake Shop and Beer Garden to help our neighbors Slow Down, Stay Awhile," said CEO Mike Stitt. "We hope folks will grab picnic provisions on their way to Zilker, host morning coffee meetups in the Den or swing by for an Old Fashioned after work at sunset on the Deck. Relax in the Park with a cold beer and a freshly-baked pretzel while the kiddos roam in the Little Tiger Den. We're excited to add another great destination for the South Austin community."

Inspired by old-world European Bake Shops, Easy Tiger invites neighbors and friends to:

Experience a Real, Working Neighborhood Bakery: Tucked behind fresh-baked pastries sits a quaint local bakery with all the smells and sights you'd expect to find in Paris or Germany , Austin-style. Guests will see Doughpunchers twisting pretzels and pulling fresh-baked bread from the ovens each afternoon when the arrow lights up.

Shop The Market: Thoughtfully curated to serve the neighborhood, choose from artisanal goods and everyday items to enjoy with Easy Tiger breads. Build a board with Two Hives Honey, charcuterie from The Salumeria and cheese from Antonelli's Cheese Shop, or grab local brews, wines and canned cocktails to go. Staples like Mill King Milk and Vital Farms eggs round out the shopping experience.

Build-Your-Own Gifts: Support small businesses and shop locally this holiday season. Each item was hand-chosen by the Easy Tiger team, perfect for the aspiring baker and food lover on your list. Ask about bulk orders for clients, employees, teachers and more.

Cozy Up in the Den & Bar: Enjoy the climate-controlled indoor dining room, steps from the Bake Shop. Dine in and grab an espresso, pastries from the case and explore 36 local and craft beers on tap, plus full bar.

"Ten years ago, we started baking Easy Tiger breads and pastries above our Beer Garden on 6th Street. I am delighted to now bring the sights and smells of local baking to South Austin, where we will be able to connect with our guests across the counter," said Head Doughpuncher David Norman. "Pretzels will be coming fresh from the ovens all day long and we'll be baking baguettes in the afternoons. Our pastry cases will be filled with new delights as we try out new recipes and run specials. Come by and give a shout to our local bakers!"

Easy Tiger's South Lamar location boasts 15,000 square feet of outdoor space with semi-private spaces available for events and parties up to 600. Easy Tiger is open Sunday - Thursday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and until 12 a.m. on weekends.

Come Slow Down, Stay Awhile on South Lamar: Easy Tiger South

ABOUT EASY TIGER:

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger helps people Slow Down, Stay Awhile with artisan bread, cured meats, a full bar, and craft beers. Easy Tiger's in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Easy Tiger's wholesale bakery supplies hundreds of Austin's top restaurants, cafes, hotels and grocery stores (H-E-B, Whole Foods Market and Fresh Plus) with fresh baked goods daily. Austin Chronicle readers awarded Easy Tiger Best Bakery, Best Patio and Best Happy Hour in Austin and Easy Tiger was featured on PBS tasteMAKERS. Head Doughpuncher David Norman was recently nominated for a James Beard Award. Plan a visit, order delivery or learn to bake at www.easytigerusa.com today. Slow Down, Stay Awhile.

