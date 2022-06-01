Easy-To-Use Calculator Determines Personalized Omega-3 Needs

The most accurate omega-3 index measure is produced by a blood test quant score, which can be identified with a physician-ordered blood test or an at-home finger-prick test, available through www.omegaquant.com. Alternatively, the consumer can simply input soft-gel ingestion or fish consumption statistics.

The calculator can help identify individuals with low omega-3 index scores, which are associated with a 90% increased risk of sudden cardiac death. According to a Cardiovascular Research study published in 2007, less than 4% of American adults meet recommendations for omega-3 fatty acid intake. The remaining 96% are at higher risk for CVD (cardiovascular disease).

Additionally, the CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, where one in every four deaths is due to heart disease.

"There is plenty of information and a lot of confusion out there about how much omega-3 support people really need," says EO3 CEO Phil Marineau. "We wanted to make it easy for people to calculate their own daily needs in just a few clicks."

Because the body does not produce this fatty acid, the only way to get it into the system is to consume it. The EO3 Omega-3 Calculator identifies a variety of ways to do so, including the EO3 nutritional smoothie that delivers substantial omega-3s in a fruit-based drink – an ideal option for those who dislike the fishy taste and fish burps often associated with omega-3 soft-gel supplements.

A daily 8.4 fluid ounce serving of ready-to-drink EO3 promotes anti-inflammatory support and cardiovascular health with 1600mg of Omega-3 EPA and DHA. EO3 is available to purchase in a six-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack or as a 24-pack monthly subscription with free shipping from www.drinkEO3.com and Amazon.

