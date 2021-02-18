Easy-to-Use Reversed-Phase Capillary Columns and Emitters Improve High-Resolution LC-MS Analysis

The Thermo Scientific MAbPac Reversed-Phase (RP) Capillary HPLC Column builds upon the separation power and reliability of the proven MAbPac RP chemistry in analytical flow. Together with the new Thermo Scientific EASY-Spray Nano and Capillary Emitters , the temperature-controlled MAbPac column enables maximum reliability and performance, while also providing excellent resolution, long column lifetime and low carry-over. The capillary format of the LC column improves sensitivity, achieving outstanding data results even with smaller sample volumes. The format makes the versatile column ideal for applications such as peptide mapping characterization and analysis of mAbs fragments, antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and PEGylated proteins.

"Medical and clinical research laboratories are looking to overcome the challenges in designing new biotherapeutic drug entities, for example, having limited sample volumes for analysis," said Molly Flick, vice president and general manager, chromatography consumables solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "In order to break these barriers, the MAbPac RP capillary HPLC column, together with the new nano- and capillary flow emitters, provide increased sensitivity and ease of use for workflows. The new column enables laboratories to advance early stage medical and clinical research by reducing the sample size needed to gather meaningful results."

Erwin M. Schoof, PhD, associate professor and head of DTU proteomics core, DTU Bioengineering said, "We are really excited about the new emitters. The Thermo Scientific EASY-Spray Nano- and Capillary Emitters are robust and easy to install and use. They repeatedly deliver excellent performance and last for thousands of acquisitions."

The MAbPac column is available in a convenient EASY-Spray design, which delivers proven ease-of-use by taking advantage of "plug and spray" to low-flow LC. The standalone MAbPac RP Capillary LC column is designed with double nano viper fitters, positioned on each side of the column, enabling finger-tight grip to easily mount the column onto the system and eliminate dead volume. The nano- and capillary emitters are compatible for use with the Thermo Scientific EASY-Spray source and Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro source. A simple hardware connection delivers continuous stable spray onto the MS system, enabling better reproducibility and robust nano- and capillary flow into LC-MS systems.

To find out more about the Thermo Scientific MAbPac Reversed Phase Capillary HPLC Column, please visit www.thermofisher.com/capLC.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

