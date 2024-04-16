NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most common questions on Reddit is, "How to remove Apple ID from iPhone without password?" We understand that this poses a challenge for many users, says Tenorshare.

Therefore, we're here to introduce some simple and practical solutions for you, whether after restoration or using a computer, so please read on to find the answer.

Easy Way to Remove Apple ID From iPhone Without Password

Can I Remove Apple ID From iPhone Without Password?

Yes, you can remove Apple ID from iPhone without password using various methods, including iTunes and third-party unlocker tools.

You may need to remove an Apple ID from your iPhone because:

You're selling it

You're switching from iOS to Android

You've bought a preloved iPhone with the previous owner's ID still synced

However, before you opt for any method to remove the Apple ID, make sure your device is backed-up to prevent data loss. Also, if you're using a third-party app, ensure it doesn't jailbreak your device in the process.

How to Remove Apple ID From iPhone Without Password After Restore?

One of the go-to ways how to remove previous owner Apple ID without password is using iTunes. This method restores your iPhone to its factory version, removing all accounts, passwords, and data synced with it.

However, you must use iTunes to restore your iPhone carefully; it may brick your device if not carried out correctly.

If you're looking for a safe and error-free method how to remove Apple ID from iPhone without password after factory reset, we suggest going for some reliable third-party tools.

How to Remove Apple ID From iPhone Without Password Using Computer?

If you are looking to remove Apple ID from iPhone without password software, we hands-down recommend using Tenorshare 4uKey. It is an iOS unlocker and passcode remover that can also helperase iphone without apple id password.

Some standout features of 4uKey include:

Compatible With Various Lock Screens : It can unlock passcodes, face IDs, and fingerprint IDs.





It can unlock passcodes, face IDs, and fingerprint IDs. Simple Steps with Guaranteed Success : With 3 easy steps, you can remove Apple ID from your iPhone with 100% success rate.





With 3 easy steps, you can remove Apple ID from your iPhone with 100% success rate. No Experience or Skills Required : User-friendly interface makes it ideal for users with no technical expertise.





User-friendly interface makes it ideal for users with no technical expertise. Supports iOS 17 and Earlier: 4uKey is compatible with all iOS versions, including iOS 17/16 and earlier.

Remove Previous Owner Apple ID Without Password using Tenorshare 4uKey:

Download and install 4uKey on your PC and connect your iPhone.

Follow on-screen instructions to put your device in Recovery/DFU Mode.

4uKey will download the firmware specific to your iPhone model and iOS version.

Once downloaded, 4uKey will remove Apple ID from iPhone without password.

Video Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfSkaBft5SY

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is a tech company that deals in data recovery, password recovery, system fix, and data management tools; compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. Its products have simplified the lives of 10 million users worldwide.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TenorshareOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.