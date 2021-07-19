EasyDMARC Announces Major Platform Upgrades

MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyDMARC, a market leader in DMARC phishing defense for the enterprise, announces major platform upgrades allowing instant XML reporting and AI-based anomaly detection alerts.

Through its shift to leading cloud-based services, combined with the introduction of AI algorithms, EasyDMARC maintains its dominance in DMARC Monitoring and Alerting services. DMARC reports are localized based on the customer's location, then consumed and presented visually in near real-time speeds after receiving them from Email Service Providers (ESPs). The efficiencies gained in processing XML, combined with the new AI-powered data classification algorithm, allows EasyDMARC's platform to provide the guidance needed for customers to reach a DMARC policy state that rejects phishing attempts while improving email deliverability rates.

"We observed immediate benefits in our transition to Cloud Services among Google, Oracle, and AWS. Now we provide almost real-time DMARC XML report processing that accelerates DMARC implementation projects," said Avag Arakelyan, EasyDMARC CTO and Co-founder.

When combining anomaly detection alerts with the proactive defense mechanism of DMARC that rejects unauthenticated sources, EasyDMARC gives organizations the visibility and the power to act on cyberattacks that involve spoofed email techniques. With their existing BIMI implementation tools and dynamic SPF solutions (EasySPF), customers have one place to manage critical email security standards that protect their domain, their brand, and their customers.

When asked about this shift, Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-Founder, had this to say: "The benefits are immediately realized, particularly for our customers. This also solidifies our leadership position in the DMARC space and paves the way for new features that combine our speed with Artificial Intelligence."

EasyDMARC is a global email security software company focused on providing tools and support resources that empower organizations to defend against cyberattacks. Get the tools, support and peace of mind at https://easydmarc.com.

