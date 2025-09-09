EASYGROUP LAUNCHES EASYBITCOIN APP FOR EVERYDAY USERS

App arrives as research reveals 88% of people trust bitcoin to grow their money over the next decade

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- easyGroup – the London-based creator and owner of the easy family of brands, including easyJet.com and easyHotel.com – has announced its entry into the crypto sector with the launch of easyBitcoin.app, a mobile app which makes it simple and affordable for new users to buy and earn bitcoin. easyBitcoin is powered by Uphold, the leading infrastructure provider for on-chain finance.

With bitcoin recently reaching all-time-highs and becoming mainstream, more users are looking to start making it part of their savings strategy. Research firm Opinion Matters recently conducted a survey1 of US consumers which found that:

88% of respondents said they trust bitcoin to grow their money over the next decade

over the next decade Bitcoin was named a top three investment choice by 39% of respondents. That's above gold – which made the top three for 29% of those surveyed – and just below real estate, a top three asset for 41%

was named by 39% of respondents. That's above gold – which made the top three for 29% of those surveyed – and just below real estate, a top three asset for 41% More than half of people (57%) prefer bitcoin over traditional savings accounts; 61% would invest a $10,000 windfall in bitcoin ; 64% believe bitcoin is an essential part of any investment portfolio

While there is growing confidence in bitcoin as an investment, the research found that barriers remain to adoption – almost half of people polled (49%) said it was difficult to buy, sell, or hold bitcoin. Many popular platforms are overly complex, designed with sophisticated traders in mind.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Founder, easyGroup said: "For too long, investing in bitcoin has felt like an exclusive club, out of reach for the general public with very high transaction costs. With the easyBitcoin.app, we're aiming to change that and provide simple access via your mobile phone, great value and a focus on earning bitcoin rewards whether you're buying or simply holding bitcoin. This isn't just about technology; it's about financial empowerment and making bitcoin a practical investment option for all."

When users buy bitcoin in the app, easyBitcoin offers three ways to earn additional bitcoin 2:

1% welcome bonus: users can earn extra bitcoin on the first $5,000 of recurring buys each month 3

users can earn extra on the first of recurring buys each month 2% bitcoin rewards : customers who keep a recurring buy going for 3 months unlock 2% annual rewards on all their bitcoin holdings in the app

: customers who keep a recurring buy going for 3 months unlock 2% annual rewards on all their holdings in the app 4.5%4 APY on USD balances with interest to be paid out in bitcoin .5

"Multiple ways to earn sets a new standard in crypto. Beyond appealing to the converted, receiving rewards in bitcoin on USD balances is the perfect draw for that huge segment of the population that has become aware of bitcoin, but has yet to take the plunge," said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold.

"We believe that the combination of $2.5M of FDIC insurance on USD balances plus 4.5% interest, convertible instantly into bitcoin, is likely the most attractive, compelling and useful consumer product yet to emerge from crypto. We are thrilled to partner with the easyGroup to bring this to market."

A thousand dollars invested in bitcoin at the end of July 2015 would be worth almost $400,000 today, making it the best-performing asset of the decade. Better than equities, commodities such as gold and oil, and even Real Estate.

"After 16 years of market data, there's now a real basis to the claim that bitcoin could be the best savings technology ever invented," continued McLoughlin. "Today, it certainly deserves consideration in anyone's investment portfolio."

The easyBitcoin app represents the values of the easyGroup family of brands which has pioneered keeping things simple, building on innovation, and being for the many, not the few. Uphold brings ten years' worth of expertise in delivering crypto services to millions of retail users worldwide.

A UK version of the easyBitcoin app will launch later in 2025.

Note to editors

1. Uphold commissioned Opinion Matters to conduct research among a sample of 1,001 US respondents, aged 25–50, all holding at least a university degree, and earning over $80,000 annually. The data was collected between 26.06.2025 and 02.07.2025. Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Opinion Matters is also a member of the British Polling Council.

2. All of the bitcoin earn options are subject to Terms & Conditions.

3. Recurring buys must be made for the first 3 months. Should there be no recurring buy made over three consecutive months, then the offer will cease. Users can earn up to $100 per month with this incentive. Offer to be reviewed by Uphold in January 2026.

4. Rate as of 15th July 2025.

5. A rate of 2% APY is applied to USD balances less than $10. Opt in to automatically convert and transfer your USD interest into USD. Your USD holdings are FDIC insured up to $2.5 million.

easyBitcoin.app is a licensed and registered trademark of the easyGroup, doing business publicly as easyBitcoin.

About easyGroup

www.easyGroup.world

Part of the easy® family of brands

easyGroup Ltd

easyGroup Ltd is the private investment vehicle of Greek-Cypriot entrepreneur Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. The company is most well-known for being the owner of the easy family of brands, which has expanded into a wide range of industries since it began in 1994. The most recognizable business within the family is easyJet, the low-cost airline that revolutionized air travel in Europe with its no-frills, budget model.

For the easyBitcoin app, easyGroup has partnered with Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain financial services, to make investing in bitcoin for the many not the few, in line with its brand values.

Explore the easy family of brands today

easyGroup Ltd donates at least 51% of its annual profits to The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, a charity registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales under number 1141206. www.stelios.org

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes pioneering financial services easy and trusted for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website ( https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency ).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold's products and services, visit uphold.com .

