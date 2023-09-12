[Easy] How to Go Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17 in a Few Minutes without Losing Data

News provided by

UltFone

12 Sep, 2023, 15:28 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final version of iOS 17 will be out in just a few days. Many users have already installed its beta version and tried out some of its features, says UltFone.

While most of the iOS 17 features are great, some users faced many technical issues, including their iPhones freezing during the update or being stuck in a boot loop or Apple logo. Due to these issues, many Apple users decided to go back to iOS 16.

Continue Reading
How to Go Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17
How to Go Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17

So, how to go back to iOS 16 from 17? Using the UltFone iOS Downgrade tool, of course!

What You Need to Know Before Going Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17?

To revert back to iOS 16, the process is not difficult, but there are several things to keep in mind before you uninstall iOS 17.

  • Create a backup of your device using iTunes, iCloud or UltFone iOS Data Manager in case of losing data when you downgrade from iOS 17 to iOS 16.
  • iOS 17 is only compatible with iPhone XS and later versions.
  • You need to prepare a Mac or Windows computer, and a suitable cable (lightning) to complete the procedure of rollback from iOS 17.

How to Go Back to iOS 16 From iOS 17 Without Losing Data?

When you are ready, the UltFone Downgrade Tool is here to help you no longer be confused about "How do I go back to iOS 16?"!

It is a reliable tool that can help remove iOS 17 in just a few steps.

Key Features of UltFone iOS Downgrade Tool 

  • Super Easy to Use - It is easier than iTunes or Finder that downgrade iOS 17 in just one click automatically.
  • Safe and Trustworthy - It processes without jailbreaking your device or losing data.
  • Wide Compatibility - It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and all iPhone and iPad models.
  • 100 % Success Rate - Compared to iPhone settings(a method for how to go back to iOS 16 without a computer), it has excellent performance
  • A One-stop iOS Solution Tool - Fix more than 150 iOS update or downgrade issues.

How to use UltFone Downgrade Tool to Go Back to iOS 16 From iOS 17 in Few Minutes?

  • Launch the UltFone Downgrade Tool, connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC, and click "iOS Upgrade/Downgrade."
  • Click "Downgrade" and wait for the tool to download the firmware.
  • Once downloaded, it will automatically downgrade your device to iOS 16. Now, you get rid of iOS 17.

Video Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXFjJEiqF-E

About UltFone

UltFone is a software developer that helps you manage data on your iOS or Android devices and fix multiple iOS system issues. Plus, if you want to go back to iOS 16 without putting your device at risk, UltFone can help with that, too.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UltFoneOfficial/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultfone/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE UltFone

Also from this source

How to Spoof in Pokemon Go on iPhone Free without Jailbreak

[Fast] Downgrade/Remove iOS 17 to 16 with Downgrader Tool 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.