EasyKnock Announces Appointment of J. Taylor Crandall to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyKnock, the first institutionalized residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S., today announces the appointment of J. Taylor Crandall to the EasyKnock Board of Directors effective immediately.

Crandall is a founding member and Chairman Emeritus of the private equity firm, Oak Hill Capital, where he has been since the company's 1986 inception. Prior to joining Oak Hill, Crandall served as a Vice President with the First National Bank of Boston, managing the leveraged buyout group and oversaw the bank's Dallas energy office.

"As a continually expanding company, we are thrilled to welcome J. to our board of directors," said EasyKnock co-founder and CEO, Jarred Kessler. "With his notable background and vast, substantial insights, we are confident that he will play a fundamental role in strategically taking EasyKnock to the next level."

A leader in the financial and business space, Crandall also serves on the Board of Directors of Hilltop Holdings, Berlin Packaging, Pulsant, and Omada. He earned a B.A. degree, magna cum laude, from Bowdoin College, where he has served on the Board of Overseers, and also received an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Bowdoin College in 2010.

"In addition to EasyKnock's unique, solutions-oriented product offerings, I was drawn to the company's strong and passionate team," said Crandall. "I'm proud to officially join EasyKnock's Board of Directors, and help the company continue its expansion to help American homeowners nationwide."

EasyKnock allows homeowners to sell their home and access its value while living in it as a renter before moving or repurchasing. The company's growing board of directors, which also includes David Blumberg of Blumberg Capital's, and Matthew Murphy of Montage Ventures, will continue to ensure the company's prosperity and growth.

About EasyKnock

Founded in 2016, EasyKnock is the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company that helps homeowners sell their home without moving, and realize their financial goals. Using Sell and Stay, homeowners have the ability to access the value in their home without moving, with the flexibility to buy back their home or move at any time. MoveAbility, a bridge product, helps homeowners planning on moving in the near-term realize the value of their home immediately while moving on their timeline. Headquartered in New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina, EasyKnock currently provides its innovative financial products to homeowners across 50 states. To learn more about EasyKnock, visit www.easyknock.com.

SOURCE EasyKnock

Related Links

http://www.easyknock.com

