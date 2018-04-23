EasyMorph Announces Integration with Qlik Sense and Enables a New Level of Automation Capabilities for Qlik Sense Users

TORONTO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyMorph Inc., a provider of self-service data preparation and automation software, announces general availability of a Qlik Sense integration extension that enables programmable, context-dependent, user-initiated interactions, and data exchange with external systems, right from Qlik Sense applications.

Traditionally, analytical systems such as Qlik Sense are viewed as one-way downstream systems which limit their use cases to data analysis and exploration. The integration extension from EasyMorph helps plug Qlik Sense into automated cross-system workflows and makes data analysis actionable. It opens a wide range of new capabilities that include:

Dynamic data export into external systems

Interactive data retrieval

Database writeback

Email and text notifications

Rule-based alerts

Actions triggered in external systems through APIs

"Our new integration extension lets Qlik customers extract more value from their existing investment into Qlik Sense," said Dmitry Gudkov, Founder of EasyMorph Inc. "Automated actions open an entirely new perspective on what kind of tasks can be solved with Qlik Sense with the addition of EasyMorph."

About EasyMorph

EasyMorph, Inc. provides self-service, agile data preparation at your fingertips. Business users can easily access, combine, prep, and manipulate data from multiple platforms and data sources with no coding required. EasyMorph is optimized for non-technical users to independently conquer and automate tedious data-related tasks quickly and efficiently. There are over 15,000 downloads of the software with users in 20 different countries.

