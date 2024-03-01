EasyPark Group - one of Europe's fastest growing companies

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times and Statista have acknowledged EasyPark Group among the fastest growing companies in Europe. EasyPark Group, one of the global leaders in mobile paid parking, recorded a five year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60 percent in transactions placing them on the list for 2024.

Since EasyPark Group was founded in 2001, the company has eased parking for millions of users. Today, the company is guided by its vision of making cities more livable, helping drivers save time and money by finding and managing parking and electric vehicle charging. EasyPark allows business, parking operators, property owners and cities to administrate, plan and take data-driven decisions. In 2022, the company made a strategic move by acquiring ParkMobile, marking the beginning of its expansion into the North American market. The company is present in over 4,000 cities across more than 20 countries. EasyPark Group claims spot 679 on the 2024 issue of the Financial Times and Statista's list of Europe's fastest growing companies.

"EasyPark Group is embarking on an exciting growth journey, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements so far. With over a decade of sustained high double digit growth, we're poised to maintain this momentum as we expand our services and global presence. With our vision of making cities more livable, we help cities improve the quality of life by helping them to invest in better space utilization through our product innovations and data insights. In 2024 we expect to continue the outlined growth and we're focused on expanding our footprint and seizing new opportunities around the world", says Cameron Clayton, CEO at EasyPark Group.

The FT1000 – Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 is a ranking of 1,000 companies in Europe that achieved a high growth rate in revenues between 2019 and 2022. See the full list here.

