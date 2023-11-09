EasyPark Group intends to acquire Flowbird Group

With the intended acquisition of Flowbird Group, a global mobility player providing integrated parking and transportation solutions, EasyPark Group aspires to become the leading mobility platform provider in the world, further strengthening its commitment to make cities more livable.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyPark Group, one of the global leaders in mobile paid parking, serving tens of millions of people around Europe, North America and Australia, intends to acquire Flowbird Group, a global mobility player providing integrated parking and transportation solutions. For the past 40 years, the company has been a long-term partner to thousands of cities and municipalities in over 80 countries.

"The next chapter of EasyPark Group's growth journey means doubling down on helping cities become more livable. Through a well-suited mix of mobility and transportation services, EasyPark Group will improve urban traffic flow, space utilization and accessibility globally. We will empower our partners to reinvest in the city's public transportation, urban greenspaces, and safety," said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

"Our intended acquisition of Flowbird Group will strengthen our offerings to cities, partners, and users, with a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and driving long-term growth and innovation. This opportunity offers new possibilities for employees at both companies, and we're excited to be able to welcome Flowbird Group into the EasyPark Group team. Combined, we aim to take greater responsibility for the digitalization of urban mobility and aspire to become the leading global mobility platform provider as soon as the deal is closed," Clayton said.

Together, with Flowbird Group and their focus on business-to-government services including equipment and transportation solutions, EasyPark Group will increase its reach in thousands of new locations around the world where the company can deploy its award-winning consumer and business-to-business services.

"We look forward to joining forces with EasyPark Group. This highly complementary combination aims to create an integrated player in the mobility space enabling new multi-modal mobility solutions for the benefit of commuters and travelers looking for effortless mobility solutions and sustainable traveling. We are excited to collaborate with EasyPark Group's leadership team on this fantastic entrepreneurial journey as soon as the deal is closed," said Frederic Beylier, CEO of Flowbird Group.

Flowbird Group operates under the brands Flowbird, YourParkingSpace, TPARK, Extenso Cloud, and Yellowbrick and offers multiple mobility solutions, covering equipment and services such as pay and display machines, software, and park & charge. Flowbird Group also offers transportation solutions, both within ticketing and open payments for debit and credit cards, as well as mobile wallets.

EasyPark Group has eased parking since 2001 and today, the company helps drivers save time and money by finding and managing parking and electric vehicle charging. It allows businesses, parking operators, property owners and cities to administrate, plan and take data-driven decisions. EasyPark Group owns and develops the apps EasyPark, ParkMobile, RingGo and Park-line and operates in over 4,000 cities across more than 20 countries.

EasyPark Group owners, the investment firms Vitruvian Partners and Verdane, are supporting the intended acquisition and the current owner of Flowbird Group, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P, has agreed to re-invest most of its capital into EasyPark Group. The deal is subject to customary approvals by relevant authorities and the parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction. 

