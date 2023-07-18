EasyPark Group strengthens its Executive Team with key hires

News provided by

Easypark

18 Jul, 2023, 10:40 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve EasyPark Group's vision to make cities more livable, the global leader in parking tech continues to grow with three strategic recruitments to the Executive Team

"We're thrilled to announce three new additions to EasyPark Group's Executive Team. Each recruit has an exceptional background that will bring strong value to the company. They will all be powerful contributors as we continue to accelerate our growth and make cities more livable around the world," says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

Melanie McAllister will take on the role as EasyPark Group's new Chief People Officer. Sandesh Bhat will be Chief Technology Officer, and Glen Braganza will assume the role as EasyPark Group's Chief Financial Officer. They will transition into their new roles throughout June, July, and August.

Melanie McAllister has held several leading HR positions at large scale international companies, most recently at Megaport, a global cloud connectivity company. She has also worked as an M&A specialist at Oracle, successfully leading all aspects of strategic and tactical HR integration in multiple large global acquisitions.

Sandesh Bhat brings over 20 years of leadership and technical experience. He joins EasyPark Group from Kyndryl, the world's largest IT Infrastructure services provider, where he held the role as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Cloud Services. Before that he held several senior leadership roles at IBM where he led global software, cloud and marketplace platforms missions.

With over 20 years of experience, Glen Braganza has successfully supported high-growth companies in private equity and public markets. He served as the CFO at Clickatell Inc., a global messaging company, and previously held a number of leadership roles at Worldpay Group, including as CFO of Worldpay US. Glen brings extensive M&A and leadership expertise from both the European and US market.

"I look forward to drawing on the strengths of the new Executive Team as we continue to scale up in North America, and unlock growth in other parts of the world," says Cameron Clayton.

Rebecka Holberg, Niklas Magnusson and René Bienz, who previously had the key positions, will step down from the Executive Team to assume other senior roles in the company.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas
PR Manager, North America
404-580-0112
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Easypark

Also from this source

EasyPark Group Strengthens the Executive Team - Recruits Chief Customer Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

EasyPark Group acquires Czech Republic's leading provider of mobile parking

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.