EasyPark Group strengthens its Executive Team with key hires

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve EasyPark Group's vision to make cities more livable, the global leader in parking tech continues to grow with three strategic recruitments to the Executive Team

"We're thrilled to announce three new additions to EasyPark Group's Executive Team. Each recruit has an exceptional background that will bring strong value to the company. They will all be powerful contributors as we continue to accelerate our growth and make cities more livable around the world," says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

Melanie McAllister will take on the role as EasyPark Group's new Chief People Officer. Sandesh Bhat will be Chief Technology Officer, and Glen Braganza will assume the role as EasyPark Group's Chief Financial Officer. They will transition into their new roles throughout June, July, and August.

Melanie McAllister has held several leading HR positions at large scale international companies, most recently at Megaport, a global cloud connectivity company. She has also worked as an M&A specialist at Oracle, successfully leading all aspects of strategic and tactical HR integration in multiple large global acquisitions.

Sandesh Bhat brings over 20 years of leadership and technical experience. He joins EasyPark Group from Kyndryl, the world's largest IT Infrastructure services provider, where he held the role as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Cloud Services. Before that he held several senior leadership roles at IBM where he led global software, cloud and marketplace platforms missions.

With over 20 years of experience, Glen Braganza has successfully supported high-growth companies in private equity and public markets. He served as the CFO at Clickatell Inc., a global messaging company, and previously held a number of leadership roles at Worldpay Group, including as CFO of Worldpay US. Glen brings extensive M&A and leadership expertise from both the European and US market.

"I look forward to drawing on the strengths of the new Executive Team as we continue to scale up in North America, and unlock growth in other parts of the world," says Cameron Clayton.

Rebecka Holberg, Niklas Magnusson and René Bienz, who previously had the key positions, will step down from the Executive Team to assume other senior roles in the company.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas

PR Manager, North America

404-580-0112

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12430/3806768/829aa5ccd08b2fb5_org.jpg EasyPark Group press release - ELT

SOURCE Easypark