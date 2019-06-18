EasyPark Partners with T2 Systems to Expand Paid Parking on Granville Island

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T2 Systems, the largest parking technology provider in North America, has partnered with EasyPark to expand paid parking to all public spaces on Granville Island in Vancouver, British Columbia. The new parking rules, which took effect June 1, 2019, will help to increase parking availability and make it easier for drivers to find a space.

Granville Island—a popular tourism, shopping, and entertainment destination—has over 1,200 parking spots but faces congestion challenges during peak times. Previously, Granville Island had a mix of roughly 60% free parking spaces and 40% paid parking spaces. T2 and EasyPark partnered to install new T2 Luke® Cosmo multi-space pay stations on Granville Island to transition to paid parking for all spaces.

"Our Luke Cosmo parking pay stations are designed specifically for cities and communities and provide a user-friendly experience for customers. Parkers can pay at the meter or through apps like EasyPark and can even extend their parking through their phone instead of having to move their car," said CEO, T2, Adam Blake.

The new parking rules aim to encourage drivers to shift the timing of their trips and eliminate circling the island in search of a free spot. Parking will now cost $3 per hour from 11 AM- 6PM from May to September. From October to April, the parking rate will decrease to $2 per hour.

"Many municipalities find that transitioning from free to paid parking improves parking availability, reduces confusion, and generates more revenue. We're excited to help Granville Island improve their parking experience," added Blake.

"EasyPark has partnered with T2 over the years to be the leader in delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions for parking and transportation that helps our customers deliver world-class service," said CEO, EasyPark, Nigel Bullers.

T2 has built a comprehensive platform of parking technology software and hardware solutions to make parking management as seamless as possible. Thousands of parking and transportation professionals rely on T2 for multi-space pay stations, permit management, enforcement, LPR, PARCS, citation services, business analytics, and event parking.

Learn more about T2's reliable and innovative parking and transportation solutions at T2's website.

About T2 Systems

T2 Systems is the largest parking technology provider in North America, with more than 25 years in the parking management industry and currently serving thousands of parking professionals. T2 integrates the best people, processes, and technology for powerful, high performance, and secure parking solutions. Its open technology and processes are used to manage more than 200 million parking transactions for over 2 billion dollars annually across all 50 state and ten provinces in Canada. For more information about T2, visit T2systems.com.

About EasyPark

Founded in 1947, EasyPark's mission is straightforward: "make parking easy." Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, its mandate is to provide safe, convenient and affordable parking, with operations that include 135 parking facilities in 60 client accounts in B.C., which are part of the EasyPark brand. For more information about EasyPark, please visit easypark.ca.

Media contact: Katie Swanson, katie.swanson@t2systems.com

SOURCE T2 Systems

Related Links

http://www.t2systems.com

