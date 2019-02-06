EasyPay Names Former President Mary Jones to the Position of Chief Executive Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyPay Finance, a national provider of customer financing for auto repair dealers and retail stores, today announced the promotion of Mary Jones to CEO.

In her new capacity, Mrs. Jones will oversee day-to-day operations of EasyPay's national enterprise, strategic initiatives, and executive responsibilities. Scott Vertrees, EasyPay's CEO since 2003, will continue with the Company as Executive Chairman.

"Mrs. Jones's latest accomplishment of reaching the position of CEO in the predominantly male dominated industries of finance and automotive services speaks to her determination, insightfulness, and instincts as a leader," said Mr. Vertrees. "With the growth track that we are on as a company, moving Mary into his new role was an obvious solution to meet our needs. She has been with us for over 15 years in a leadership capacity, and has been a critical player in the success of EasyPay. We know that she has the experience, skills, and vision to continue helping EasyPay grow, as it has been proven time and time again."

"It is truly an exciting time to be at EasyPay. Our commitment to providing point-of-sale financing to the ever growing number of Americans in need of help with payment options is what EasyPay is all about. I look forward to continue working with our team as EasyPay continues its path towards success," Mrs. Jones said.

As one of the longest tenured employees at EasyPay Finance, Mrs. Jones's career serves as a bastion for those who believe hard work, dedication, and passion for one's career can imbue success. After starting her career in financial services for Travelers Investment Corporation as a collector, Mary was quickly recruited to work for EasyPay Finance's parent company Duvera Billing Services, LLC. From the beginning, it was clear that Mrs. Jones's leadership skills and knowledge would lead her to rise quickly within the organization. Originally joining EasyPay as Operations Manager over fifteen years ago, Mrs. Jones eventually came to oversee almost every aspect of the company since inception, rapidly ascending positions to Director of Operations, Vice President of Operations, then to President, and now settling into her role as CEO.

About EasyPay Finance

With more customers looking to buy now and pay later, providing payment options is a must. Built on 17 years of customer finance experience, EasyPay Finance meets the needs of retailers and auto repair & tire shops by providing a simple and convenient finance option for their customers.

Always striving to be the best, EasyPay Finance consolidates the need for multiple finance companies into one easy solution for customers with good, challenged and poor credit. Using EasyPay, over 8,000 locations across the United States have helped their customers finance the purchase of goods and services.

