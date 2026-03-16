EasyPicky Expands to the United States, Accelerating Its Global Ambitions

French retail tech creates its US subsidiary to support the operational transformation of retailers across the Atlantic

MONTPELLIER, France, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- specialist in Retail Execution optimization and in-store data collection for consumer goods manufacturers, EasyPicky announces the creation of its US subsidiary, EasyPicky Corporation, registered in the State of Delaware. This strategic move marks a new stage in the international development of the company founded by Marine Bibal and Renaud Pacull.

Founded in 2017 in Montpellier, EasyPicky now employs over 60 people, spread across France and Europe. The company works with some twenty international manufacturers in sectors such as food, beverages and beauty, both in supermarkets and specialized channels. With a presence in 9 countries, EasyPicky has doubled its customer base by 2025.

More than a geographical expansion, this decision reflects EasyPicky's commitment to supporting global retail players in measurably improving their in-store performance, in a U.S. market representing approximately 7.6 billion dollars in retail sales by 2025, where the combination of physical and digital channels is reshaping retail operating models. According to forecasts, this sector will continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the rise of omnichannel - a segment estimated at over 6.3 billion dollars today and expected to exceed 26 billion by 2032 - reflecting the growing importance of an integrated customer experience between stores and e-commerce.

An Expansion Built on Field Validation

The opening of EasyPicky Corporation in the United States represents the culmination of a mature and structured strategy implemented over recent months to understand and adapt to a particularly demanding market.

Before crossing the Atlantic, the team carried out an in-depth analysis of the specifics of American retail, studying consumer behavior, local operating standards and regulatory constraints specific to each segment. This phase allowed the company to test its product and refine its value proposition to meet the concrete needs of field teams.

Validation of the product-market fit with local players was a key stage: several pilots were deployed to confirm the effectiveness of the solution and gather precise feedback to refine the offering. At the same time, EasyPicky participated in several competitive tenders with demanding retail groups, testing the robustness of its model and its ability to generate tangible business impact.

Alignment between technology, operational execution and business impact lies at the heart of this approach. Each module, each dashboard, each indicator is designed so that field teams can quickly transform the data collected into concrete, measurable and replicable actions, reducing the gap between central strategy and the reality of store operations.

In a highly competitive market, where pressure on in-store performance is particularly strong, and where every action counts in optimizing sales and product availability, EasyPicky is relying on a pragmatic, operational approach: transforming field data into rapid, informed decisions that have a direct impact on the business.

Building an International Retail Tech Brand

For Marine Bibal and Renaud Pacull, founders of EasyPicky, this move is about much more than sales: "This expansion is much more than a geographical move. It is the result of a deep understanding of the market, a strong product–market fit, and a clear ambition: to generate a measurable impact from every action taken at the point of sale, for all manufacturers in the sector worldwide, and to bring our very high level of expertise from a complex market like Europe to a demanding market like the USA."

This move is part of a broader roadmap aimed at increasing international sales to 90% of total sales by 2028.

From Data to Action, at Scale

EasyPicky has developed a technological solution enabling field teams to collect, analyze and activate store data in real time. The challenge: reduce the gap between central strategy and operational reality, while improving sales performance.

The creation of EasyPicky Corp. marks a natural step in the company's development and confirms its ambition to become a key player in international retail execution.

About EasyPicky

EasyPicky, founded in France in 2017, is a SaaS solution that turns field visits into strategic leverage for retail manufacturers. Using a simple shelf video captured with a smartphone or tablet, the solution - operating 100% offline - instantly analyzes the data, converts it into actionable KPIs and recommends priority actions to optimize perfect execution in stores (supermarkets, pharmacies, beauty, DIY...). All the data collected is centralized and fed back to managers and senior management, providing a clear and comprehensive view to adjust strategies and boost sales performance. EasyPicky is based on data from internal sales forces, supplementary sales forces and crowdsourcing.

Press contact Hotwire Mélanie Araos Lisembart / Sarah Amsellem Arbre +331 43 12 55 68/53 [email protected]



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SOURCE EasyPicky