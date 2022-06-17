EasyPower® is Now ISO 9001:2015 Certified and a NUPIC Approved Vendor

Successful quality assurance program audit and certification assessment allow EasyPower and Paladin DesignBase software to be used at nuclear facilities.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyPower LLC, a global leader in electrical power system analysis software and services has successfully completed the ISO 9001:2015 certification process, as well as the NUPIC audit process. EasyPower is now able to provide software and support to nuclear clients with the EasyPower, Paladin DesignBase, and DCSDM products. The scope of the audit and certification processes covered all aspects of the design, development, quality management, and support of EasyPower software.

For over 25 years, EasyPower continues to develop unprecedented technologies to make your job simpler, smarter, and safer—delivering powerful software that is inherently easy to use. The flagship product, EasyPower, includes the following analysis features: arc flash analysis, power flow, short circuit, protective device coordination, reliability, dynamic stability, transient motor starting, harmonic analysis, Autodesk Revit integration and many others. In addition, EasyPower is also the exclusive reseller in North America for XGSLab software, which is a complete set of tools for the simulation of Power, Grounding and Lightning Systems. In mid 2021, EasyPower acquired Paladin DesignBase and other power-related software products from Power Analytics Global.

